Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230128 wsaz 03.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell Midland's David Watts and Herbert Hoover's Jonathan Cottrell compete during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON – Fairland (Ohio) wrestling coach Chuck Wentz is superstitious to a point. When it comes to schedules, he’s got a circle around the date for the WSAZ Invitational. He bets other coaches and wrestlers do, too.

“Every coach has got something they circle on their calendar,” Wentz said Friday during the opening round of the 45th WSAZ Invitational at Mountain Health Arena. “The WSAZ is on mine. You want to get on the podium at this one. It’s huge. There’s good competition here. It’s good prep for the sectional and district (Ohio) tournaments for us.”

Tags