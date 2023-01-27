HUNTINGTON – Fairland (Ohio) wrestling coach Chuck Wentz is superstitious to a point. When it comes to schedules, he’s got a circle around the date for the WSAZ Invitational. He bets other coaches and wrestlers do, too.
“Every coach has got something they circle on their calendar,” Wentz said Friday during the opening round of the 45th WSAZ Invitational at Mountain Health Arena. “The WSAZ is on mine. You want to get on the podium at this one. It’s huge. There’s good competition here. It’s good prep for the sectional and district (Ohio) tournaments for us.”
The WSAZ is believed to be the largest wrestling tournament in the country. There are 58 high schools and 62 middle schools entered. That adds up to 1,625 wrestlers competing in a two-day grind. Tournament director Bill Archer he had to turn down 39 other schools.
Wentz has C.J. Graham at 113 pounds. He won twice Friday by pinfall. He placed here a year ago at 106.
“He’s gained some weight,” Wentz said. “Technically, he’s gotten better. Being stronger helps. He lost a couple of matches earlier and that sort of lit his fire.”
One wrestler and coach who know how difficult this event is George Washington’s Ben McComas and coach Alex Neal. A year ago, McComas, the top seed at 113, had a No. 4 seed at 106 and drew an unseeded wrestler from Roselle Park (New Jersey) in the first round. McComas got pinned.
“Pretty proud of it,” McComas said about what the results for him up to now have done. “I’m not a freshman anymore. It helps a little knowing the people. Last year, I drew the Roselle Park wrestler and lost. That was a jolt. I realize you have to be ready for anything in your bracket.”
Neal agreed.
“The target’s on your back,” he said. “You’ve impressed somebody. You don’t to let yourself down. So far, Ben’s wrestled well.”
McComas won twice Friday by pinfall.
“I love it,” Neal added about this tournament’s growing prestige. “The crowd, the people cheering -- boos are good, too. After COVID-19 (pandemic), you take nothing for granted.”
St. Albans coach Daren Gilfilen has several wrestlers still in the winner’s bracket. Action begins Saturday for high schools and middle schools at 10 a.m. Championship finals for both divisions start at 8:15 p.m.
“A lot better than I’ve ever seen it,” Gilfilen said. “Sixty-four-man brackets, two days. That’s a grind.”
His Moses Eads is No. 2 seed at 144. He won twice Friday.
“Got to be ready to work,” Gilfilen said. “Got some tough work ahead. Sometimes you learn on the guy. Some kids you haven’t seen and don’t know what they do.”
Huntington High’s Garrin Arthur is top seed at 126 and ranked No. 1 in the latest West Virginia rankings for Class AAA. He, too, secured two pins on day one.
“No sneaking up,” Arthur said, recalling his march to the Class AAA state title a year ago. “They’re definitely a lot tougher. Some people you haven’t seen. Two long days ahead. Got to be in shape. The mental drain can be something.”
Spring Valley coach Chris Miles said these two days give an indication of where your team stands.
“It’s a measuring stick for the state,” Miles said. “It’s tougher than the state and some national (tournaments). The biggest thing for us is to navigate our way through the brackets.”
Miles hopes heavyweight Connor McCann can continue his success from day one and two wins. The top three wrestlers ranked ahead of him in the state are in his bracket, including No. 1 and top seed here Kamar Summers of Bridgeport.
“He looks to make a run,” Miles said. “The draw’s not easy. It’s going to be a grind. He feels good, looks good. There’s an advantage being here. You’re in the arena for the state. All the jitters should be out. You know what it’s about.”
Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper remembers the days this event had mostly West Virginia teams and the climb to make the podium was not as difficult.
“Back in the day, you make the podium here, you make the podium in the state,” he said. “Now, with the out-of-state teams, our state champs get fifth and sixth seeds. To survive and get to the podium now is good.”
Harper is like other coaches as he deals with injuries and illness. He said some of his team members are not here so they can get healthy for the rest of the season.
“It’s such a grind,” he said. “The kids, you don’t want to jeopardize anything. But if you want to get to the next level, this is the place to be.”
One of the outsiders doing well is Staunton River located in Moneta, Virginia. The Eagles won the Big Blue Invitational last week in Christiansburg (Virginia) and Black and Blue Division in the Virginia Duals the week before in Hampton, Virginia.
One of the Eagles to watch is Macon Ayers, top seed at 165. He recorded two pins Friday.
“That means a lot of pressure,” Ayers said of having top billing at any event. “I just do the same stuff I’ve been doing all year. You have to be ready for anything. It’s different competition; you get different looks. In the end, you just wrestle, be a gamer.”
Ayers came within one win of placing at the prestigious Beast of the East Tournament held Dec. 15-17 at the University of Delaware.
This is the second year Staunton River has made the trek to Huntington.
“It’s a fun tournament,” coach Scott Fyke said. “You see different competition. You’ve got to take care of business.”
Fyke, too, is battling injury and illness issues.
“We’ve haven’t had a full team all year,” he said. “The kids step up, they don’t flinch. This helps get us ready for our rest of the season.”
In the overall standings, University led with 102 points through Day 1. Parkersburg South followed at 101.5 and Skyline with 94. The tournament features Class AAA, AA and A winners.
Middle school wrestlers took to the mats around 6 p.m. Twelve mats were in use for Day 1.
In the latest West Virginia team poll, University is No. 1, Parkersburg South No. 2 and defending state champ Wheeling Park third. Cabell Midland is ninth.
Point Pleasant leads Class AA, followed by Fairmont Senior and Braxton County. Herbert Hoover is seventh and Winfield eighth.
Cameron is the frontrunner in Class A. Then comes Greenbrier West and Wahama.
For the girls, Shady Spring is first, Liberty Raleigh second and East Hardy third. Cabell Midland is No. 4 and Huntington High is tied for 10th.
Complete results are available at wvmat.com.