Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There was snow, and there was six.

Sam O’Dell, of Hurricane, now owns half a dozen West Virginia Mid-Amateur Championship titles after beating Kermit’s Davey Jude 3 and 1 in the final match Wednesday at Williams Golf and Country Club in Weirton.

Tags