Sam O’Dell, of Hurricane, now owns half a dozen West Virginia Mid-Amateur Championship titles after beating Kermit’s Davey Jude 3 and 1 in the final match Wednesday at Williams Golf and Country Club in Weirton.
O’Dell and Jude were dead even through 13 holes in the final match before O’Dell reeled off three birdies on the next four holes.
O’Dell birdied the par-5 No. 14 and par-4 15th hole. Both players parred No. 16, and O’Dell found one more birdie on par-4 No. 17 to put it out of reach.
O’Dell topped fellow Hurricane resident Jonathan Clark 3 and 2 in the semifinals earlier Wednesday, while Jude outlasted Scott Depot’s Christian Brand, 1 up.
The 20th West Virginia Mid-Amateur Championship was played in less than ideal conditions that included snow on Wednesday. “It’s been cold, wet weather that was challenging for the players this week,” Williams head golf pro Brian Grogan said in a release, “but the winners overcame the elements each day.”
O’Dell earned the No. 17 seed for match play with a 5-over-par 77, tying for 13th, in the first round of stroke play, but rattled off victories over No. 16 David Schwinler, of Morgantown; No. 32 Josh Arbaugh, of Morgantown; and ninth-seeded Philip Reale, of Hurricane, to reach the semifinals.
Brand finished with 18 birdies for the tournament, the most in the 48-player field. O’Dell recorded 15 birdies, and Jude carded 14 birdies and an eagle.