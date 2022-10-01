Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RoadcapRyan

Former Huntington Cubs manager Steve Roadcap will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends on Oct. 23 at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.

 File photo

Several of West Virginia’s most successful baseball coaches will gather on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a special event at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.

The museum, operated by state coaching icon Tex Williams, will induct six former players and coaches into the museum’s rolls of West Virginia Sports Legends. Pizza and drinks will be available at the ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m. at the former Artie post office building.