Several of West Virginia’s most successful baseball coaches will gather on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a special event at the Artie Museum in Raleigh County.
The museum, operated by state coaching icon Tex Williams, will induct six former players and coaches into the museum’s rolls of West Virginia Sports Legends. Pizza and drinks will be available at the ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m. at the former Artie post office building.
Being enshrined that day are Jeremy Cummings, Lawrence Nesselrodt, Pedro Ledger, Dave Potter, Steve Roadcap and Danny Sheaffer. Many high school and college coaches from across West Virginia are also expected to be in attendance, according to Steve Crosier, the former South Charleston High School coach and professional baseball coach and trainer who serves as baseball chairman for the Artie Museum.
CUMMINGS -- A former All-Stater from South Charleston, he also played at West Virginia University and had a 10-year professional career. He competed for the United States’ bronze medal-winning team in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
NESSELRODT -- He has served as a college coach for 38 years, including the last 14 at WVU Tech, where he is the program’s all-time winningest coach. He also coached at Davis & Elkins from 1994-2001, and was selected as the West Virginia Conference coach of the year in 1995.
LEDGER -- A 1969 graduate of Man High School, he coached for more than 30 years, including 22 at Williamson High School in Mingo County, leading the Wolfpack to the 1979 Class AA title game. He was also a founding member of the Tug Valley Baseball Board in 1977 and served as a basketball official for 26 years.
POTTER -- He’s been coach and general manager for 30 years for the South Charleston Post 94 American League team, and now serves as the state director for West Virginia American Legion baseball.
ROADCAP -- An Elkview resident, he’s been in pro baseball for more than 40 years as a player and coach and currently serves as a scout for the Cincinnati Reds. He was a catcher in the Cubs minor league system from 1982-86 and was manager of the Huntington Cubs in the Appalachian League in 1990-91.
SHEAFFER -- The former manager of the Princeton Rays from 2013-19, he twice led his team into the Appalachian League finals. He’s had 40-plus years in baseball as a player, manager, coach and coordinator, including a major league playing career with four different teams that began in 1987 and ended in 1997. He was a first-round draft pick by the Red Sox after playing at Clemson.
In addition to the baseball inductees, former Charleston Daily Mail sports editor Don Hager will be honored for donating a scrapbook detailing 50 years of sports in the Kanawha Valley and across West Virginia.