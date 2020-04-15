While the West Virginia Golf Association is planning a tentative start to its season with a Senior Series event at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood on May 11, more postponements to the organization’s schedule came down on Wednesday.
Three more state championships — in addition to the already moved Two-Person Scramble — were postponed from their scheduled dates in May. Also, the scheduled West Virginia vs. Virginia team matches have been canceled as well as a Callaway Junior Tour event scheduled for mid-June at the Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe.
“We’ve been able to work together with our host clubs to find new dates and I think it’s going to work out pretty well,” WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman said. “When it comes to holding out as long as we did, things have been changing, at one point they were changing every hour.
“There are a lot of people involved in this. From the players to our staff and volunteers to our executive committee and also our member clubs.”
The Mid-Amateur was set to kick off the WVGA’s championship season May 4-6 but has been rescheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. Less than a week later, the Junior Match Play Championship was set but is now scheduled for June 19-20 at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. Finally, the Four-Ball Championship, originally scheduled for May 30-31, has been reset for Aug. 8-9 at the Raven.
The decision was made to keep the Raven closed until late June, making the Four-Ball — and the scheduled Junior Tour event — impossible.
With the WVGA’s biggest event -– the 101st West Virginia Amateur –- slated for July 28-31 at The Greenbrier, the end of the golf season is shaping up to be quite a packed schedule to navigate.
“It’s going to make for a busy fall for us and for everybody,” Ullman said. “And we understand that our field size may be jeopardized with the moves. But everyone was dealt a crummy hand with this. We’re going to stay positive and do our best with it.
“Anytime there are talks about cancellng and anytime we postpone or cancel anything, we take that very seriously.”
As for the prospects of opening play on May 11, Wednesday’s announcements came on the heels of an email to players on Tuesday highlighting changes to protocol at such events.
Boxed lunches will be provided to participants, who are then encouraged to eat in places that follow social distancing mandates. Field sizes have been reduced with only 48 golfers being permitted on May 11. Also all scoring will be entered electronically with no paper scorecards being used, and shotgun starts have been eliminated in favor of tee times on both the first and 10th holes. Carts will be limited to one player each and flag sticks are to remain in holes with penalties possibly applying to any player that violates this rule.
“We need to get back into the scheme of things slowly but surely and cautiously,” Ullman said. “I think we’ve put together some good parameters and precautions, and since we’ve sent that correspondence out, we’ve had wonderful feedback from the players.”