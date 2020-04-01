The West Virginia Golf Association announced the postponements of three tour stops on Wednesday via a release on Twitter.
A scheduled Senior Series stop at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood was moved to May 11 and another at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth was moved to June 11. Finally, an Amateur Tour event at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville was rescheduled for June 15.
“Like everyone, we are hopeful that the circumstances we are all confronting will dissipate sooner than later,” the release stated. “The WVGA shares your frustration with the postponements, but appreciate your understanding in these unprecedented times. The most important thing is for each of us to understand that our individual behavior affects the health and behaviors of others in each of our communities.”