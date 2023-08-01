Officials are an integral part of a sporting event, whether they are ridiculed or loved.
Some absorb the noise and move on, while others may quit after a few years or aren't interested due to the constant bickering.
As such, the number of West Virginia high school referees is slowly decreasing.
West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) rules clinician Larry McCloy said that there is a growing concern about the future of refs in the Mountain State.
"There is always that concern of the unknown of what the future can hold," McCloy said. "Right now, our numbers are holding fairly steady here in West Virginia when it comes to football officials. We usually average about 540 to 550 officials after everyone has been registered. At our national meeting in Indianapolis this past January, we conducted a poll and found that two states across the country have not had to move games off of Friday or originally scheduled nights due to officials."
West Virginia and Arkansas are those two states. However, in the last 20 years, West Virginia has lost 100 football officials, McCloy said.
The WVSSAC is implementing new and innovative ways of encouraging people to become referees, especially among the younger population. The average age of a West Virginia high school football official is about 60 years old.
"We are not getting enough younger people and keeping them in officiating," WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Wayne Ryan said. "The bottom is going to fall out on us quick because the average age of our officials is pushing 60 years old. That is going to be a problem that is going to happen quickly once these officials get out of officiating."
Ryan also said that the WVSSAC is finding new recruiting avenues.
"We are going to continue working in advancing official training classes into college curriculum," Ryan said. "We have a few colleges around our state that are doing this now. It can be an immediate part-time job for that college student. We may also catch a few lifetime officials through that program.
"We also have a course number with the [West Virginia] Department of Education that we can teach into various sports in our high schools. We lowered our officiating age to 16 so these officials can officiate middle schools events, only as they have a veteran official.
"We will have, at each state tournament starting this fall, a table set up with all our information in flyer form and have officials there working the state tournaments and recruiting officials."
The WVSSAC's investment is paying dividends, as 40 new officials were hired last year.
McCloy said changes over the last few years has made it easier for new people to become a licensed official.
"We made a change, two years ago, to our training module in West Virginia for football," McCloy said. "It used to be that you needed 30 hours of in-person instruction. That class schedule would be set by a trainer. You had to meet that trainer's schedule and appear on those given nights for the one-on-one in-person training.
"We made a change after realizing the youth of today's time is limited. We thought we should be more flexible on allowing our training to fit the new official schedule, instead of them trying to fit the trainer's schedule. We have cut the 30-hour in-person training to only 15 hours in person, and the other 15 is done virtually that they take on their own time."
McCloy, a long-time official in West Virginia, sees benefits of being a referee.
"Officiating can be a rewarding experience for individuals," McCloy said. "They can make lifelong friends, give back to your community and stay involved in a sport you played or enjoyed. It is a great way to stay involved so the games could be played in the future for young athletes.
"When it comes to officiating, what makes the media and ESPN highlights are typically missed calls. There is so much more to officiating. Officials do miss calls. Nobody calls a perfect game and probably never will. That is how it is."
Officials have to manage many factors during a game and deal with coaches, players and fans. It can be exhausting for some, which could lead to some quitting.
McCloy said that the retention of referees is as hard as recruiting.
"I always tells officials to remember that [fans] are not yelling at you personally. They are yelling at the shirts you are wearing," McCloy said. "Some spectators feel that goes along with the price of the admission ticket. A lot of the spectators, at the football level, get the college and NFL rules and think those same rules apply to the high school games on Friday nights. The rules differ and vary. The fans might be yelling because they might not understand the high school rule compared to what they see on the weekend."
WVSSAC Executive Director David Price has heard from officials statewide.
He said he keeps hearing that fan behavior continues to make referees' jobs more difficult.
"Talking to officials and people you are trying to recruit, it comes back to fan behavior. I will call it how it is because they cite that a lot of times," Price said. "Fan behavior influences whether they want to do it or not. Fans and parents need to understand that. It could get to the point where we reach a critical stage where it does affect whether we continue or not."
The annual salary for a referee varies with each sport. Football officials are paid anywhere between $2,000 to $3,000, based on availability. Baseball umpires and basketball officials earn between $3,000 to $5,000 annually, based on availability, McCloy said.
"It is not like a college or pro official. They are not making top dollar when doing this," Price said. "There is a lot of travel to this. It also comes down to the money itself for the level of responsibility. Now, what do those checks look like? Also, they need to understand the importance of it and how they are serving kids."