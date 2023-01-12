Greg Reed, assistant director at the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Reed, 55, passed at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg.
"Greg was a loving family man who loved athletics and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ saved by grace," WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said.
Reed is survived by his wife Renee, children Austin and Megan and stepchildren Shannon, Julia and Andrew.
Brian Sutphin, coach at Class AAA state baseball champion Hurricane High, said he was stunned to hear of Reed's death.
"I really liked him," Sutphin said. "He was a great guy."
Reed was a four-sport coach at East Hardy and Nicholas County high schools and assistant principal and athletic director at Martinsburg High before joining the WVSSAC in December 2015.
He majored in secondary education at Glenville State College, where he played basketball, and earned an MA from West Virginia University. Reed also earned an educational leadership degree from Salem International University.
With the WVSSAC, Reed oversaw baseball, basketball, cross country, soccer and tennis.
"Greg was a really good man who loved high school athletics and worked tirelessly to improve them for both the athletes and coaches in West Virginia," Huntington High athletic director Bruce Senior said. "It is a big loss and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Greg's family and the people at the WVSSAC office."
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said Reed was a friend and mentor who taught him a great deal about being an AD.
"Greg was one of the best people in high school sports in West Virginia," George said. "He was respected all over our state and just a great guy. I always enjoyed working with Greg during his time at Martinsburg and as he moved to his job with the WVSSAC. The news was heartbreaking and our Spring Valley community will continue to pray for his family and everyone at the WVSSAC."
Todd Maynard dealt with Reed many times as a coach at Tolsia High School and in his current position as athletic director and boys basketball coach at Huntington St. Joe. Maynard said he is sad Reed died.
"Greg was a great man who loved athletics," Maynard said. "He was always there when you needed him for anything, whether it was advice on how to handle a situation or to explain a rule. St. Joe's thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and kids, as well as to the WVSSAC which lost a key employee, but most of all a good friend."
