If Hedgesville is following the same script it has all postseason, coach Eric Grove likes the Eagles’ chances in the Class AAA baseball state final on Saturday.
“When we’ve played in these sets, our first game’s been our worst,” Grove said Friday. “I’d love for that to be the same tomorrow.”
That’s because Grove spoke after the Eagles had just upended University 3-1 to get back to the state final for the first time since 2013.
Hedgesville’s Lane DeLauter pitched one out shy of a complete game, allowing three hits and one run, with eight strikeouts and three walks. Jaxson Ruest needed just two pitches to get the final out and send the Eagles to the championship game against Cabell Midland.
All of the game’s scoring was contained in the first inning. Hedgesville (28-8) tallied three runs in the top of the first, when Braylon Conner scored on a wild pitch, Landon Pence singled home Noah Brown and Connor Quinn’s single plated Ruest.
Wenkai Campbell knocked in a run for the Hawks in the bottom half, but DeLauter shut University (25-12) down after that.
“I feel so good for him because of the family name, because of the situation,” Grove said of DeLauter, whose older brother Chase was drafted 16th overall in the 2022 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians.
“He goes to every ballpark in America, and it’s all about, ‘Well, you’re not Chase.’ Well, you did something today that means a lot to our community, to yourself, to your family. Super proud of him. He needed a moment like this and he went and got it, and that’s awesome.”
Quinn was 3 for 3 and Pence had two hits for the Eagles.
Zach Harman took the decision for the Hawks. He allowed three runs on eight hits, with six punch outs and four walks over six frames.
University, which had won 19 of 22 games, remains in search of its first state final appearance.
KEYSER 7, SHADY SPRING 2: The No. 2 Golden Tornado (20-6) used four unanswered runs in the late innings to secure a Class AA semifinal victory at GoMart Ballpark.
Shady Spring is set to face No. 1-seeded Winfield in Saturday afternoon’s Class AA state championship game.
Keyser used two runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead it never surrendered, but Keyser coach A. Scott Rohrbaugh said the late insurance didn’t hurt.
“Whenever we can get some runners on and use our speed, that helps,” Rohrbaugh said. “I knew if we started getting some rolling just a little bit, we could build on that. The guys keep hammering at it.”
Noah Broadwater was a big part of the Keyser offensive effort as he went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
“He was big with his hits and his play at shortstop,” Rohrbaugh said. “Coming in and to close the game out the last 1 1/3 innings. But it was all of them.”
Starting pitcher Evan Jenkins was strong for the Golden Tornado as he went 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and he struck out seven.
“His fastball was on and he was just throwing strikes and filling up the zone,” Rohrbaugh said. “He got ahead in the count. I think he kept them off-balance pretty well.”
Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said his team didn’t execute.
“We battled all the way until about the fifth and then we ran out of gas,” Meadows said. “Lack of execution and mistakes early put us down, but all in all, these kids battled all year.”