Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep baseball2.jpg

If Hedgesville is following the same script it has all postseason, coach Eric Grove likes the Eagles’ chances in the Class AAA baseball state final on Saturday.

“When we’ve played in these sets, our first game’s been our worst,” Grove said Friday. “I’d love for that to be the same tomorrow.”

Stories you might like

Tags