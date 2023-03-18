Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

James Monroe’s boys probably could have started celebrating at the end of the third quarter on Saturday.

The No. 1 Mavericks dominated No. 3 Tucker County 66-35 in the Class A state basketball championship game at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center to win Class A for the second year in a row.

