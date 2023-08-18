Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

davidprice
Buy Now

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director David Price 

 Submitted photo

Five WVSSAC member schools are facing punishment for breaking either a recruiting or practice progression rule, including one school violating both rules.

Herbert Hoover, Nitro, Winfield and Westside broke practice progression rules, according to WVSSAC Executive Director David Price. Those schools will lose four flex days and will be put on probation for 365 days.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags