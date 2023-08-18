Five WVSSAC member schools are facing punishment for breaking either a recruiting or practice progression rule, including one school violating both rules.
Herbert Hoover, Nitro, Winfield and Westside broke practice progression rules, according to WVSSAC Executive Director David Price. Those schools will lose four flex days and will be put on probation for 365 days.
Nitro and Sherman were flagged for violations of recruiting rules, Price said. Both schools will lose eight flex days per incident and put on probation for 365 days, along with suspension of coaches involved.
Nitro suffered the most significant punishment for being charged with breaking the recruiting rules twice and practice progression once. The Wildcats will lose 20 flex days, probation for 365 days and suspension of two coaches.
Price wants the accompanying message to be clear.
"It's clear that there are rules in place. We expect people to follow them, and when you don't, we're going to take action," Price said. "It's not fair to those who do things right if we don't make sure that we're taking care of those who don't. It sends the wrong message. Before you know it, everything is totally out of control.
"In some cases, we feel that some things may have been going on for a while that have gone unreported and people felt they can do anything.
"We want to make sure that people are doing things right and making sure our student-athletes have a great high school experience."
Herbert Hoover broke one of the practice progression rules during one of the first few days of fall camp.
"We were penalized by the WVSSAC for a pad progression violation," Herbert Hoover Principal Mike Kelley said. "We essentially were hitting a tackling dummy a day before we were supposed to. It was our mistake. We take responsibility and we will do better from this point forward."
The WVSSAC receives various phone calls, emails and other messages regarding what may be happening with different programs. It has a staff of nine in its Parkersburg office.
Price said he has received tons of messages regarding what is happening either locally or statewide.
"Coming from the background I come from, people report things, then we're looking into it," Price said. "At the same time, I know how gossip and rumors fly. In today's world, with the social media gossip, we'll investigate those accusations. However, I have to have the evidence. Hearsay isn't always evidence. We have to have something concrete and proof that stands up to it."
House Bill 2820, passed last legislative session, grants athletes a one-time transfer with receive immediate eligibility. Many transfers statewide have come about since then.
Price and the WVSSAC want to communicate that there are differences between transfer and recruiting violations.
"The transfer rule wasn't violated, but the recruiting rules were. Those are two separate rules," Price said. "Schools, communities and coaches looked at it differently. We're having to clarify and make things specific to them about what those differences are. People want to take a rule and manipulate it and twist it to make it fit their needs. You have to look back at the intent of the rule and what it is.
"This isn't AAU or travel teams. Those teams form all-star teams from kids in various communities to go play and travel around. That's not what high school sports are intended to be. We want to make sure that we can keep it to what it's intended to be."
Price is also seeing the ramifications of the high school sports world turning upside-down.
"It's turned into something different," Price said. "People think that it's the training ground for getting kids to college. We all know that there's a low percentage of students that go on and advance to the next level, those who have the skill set and have the opportunities. We want to be able to provide them those opportunities. We want to make sure we maintain that integrity with it."
Nitro athletic director Garrett Burdette and Sherman athletic director Alec Hunt declined comment. Attempts to reach Winfield athletic director Will Isaacs and Westside athletic director Darren Thomas were unsuccessful before deadline.