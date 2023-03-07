Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Spring Valley’s girls didn’t have much trouble with Woodrow Wilson in the first round of the Class AAAA basketball state tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The No. 3 Timberwolves shot 61.5% in the third quarter and started the second half with an 11-2 run, which was enough to defeat the No. 6 Flying Eagles 59-47 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. Spring Valley (21-4) moves on to face No. 2 Morgantown in Thursday’s semifinals at 11:15 a.m.

