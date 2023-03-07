Spring Valley’s girls didn’t have much trouble with Woodrow Wilson in the first round of the Class AAAA basketball state tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The No. 3 Timberwolves shot 61.5% in the third quarter and started the second half with an 11-2 run, which was enough to defeat the No. 6 Flying Eagles 59-47 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. Spring Valley (21-4) moves on to face No. 2 Morgantown in Thursday’s semifinals at 11:15 a.m.
Dria Parker and Hallie Bailey led the Timberwolves with a game-high 16 points each. Bailey tallied eight assists and five steals. Haleigh Crum scored 10 points for Spring Valley.
“I thought it was a really good team win for us,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “Coming out and playing at 9:30 in the morning is tough. In the first quarter, I thought we didn’t play as well as we could have. We got our shooting down in the third quarter and we started attacking the rim and took better shots. We played a lot of good defense that led to some easy baskets.”
Spring Valley’s defense was a big factor. The Timberwolves forced 16 turnovers and scored 21 points off them.
Up 25-22, Spring Valley came out swinging to start the second half, outscoring the Flying Eagles (16-9) 17-8 in the third quarter.
Abby Dillon led Woodrow Wilson with 15 points. The Flying Eagles were 16 of 48 (33.3%) from the field, compared to Spring Valley’s 20 of 44 (45.5%) shooting performance.
WOODROW WILSON 9 13 8 17 — 47: Thompson 10, Creasey 12, Cross 4, Dillon 15, Burton 4, Hazelwood 0, Belcher 0, Manns 2.
SPRING VALLEY 8 17 17 17 — 59: Crum 10, Bailey 16, Ellis 8, Parker 16, Daniels 6, Henson 3.
MORGANTOWN 58, PRINCETON 21: Lily Jordan’s 18 points led the Mohigans during a Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
Morgantown started the game on a 9-0 run, thanks to six early points from Jordan.
Princeton’s Kylie Connor eventually ended the Mohigans’ run as she converted on a pair of free throws.
Morgantown started to run away with the game during the second stanza.
The Mohigans went on a 12-0 run to start the second quarter and hit the locker room with a 26-10 lead.
Morgantown continued to control the tempo during the second half as it outscored the Tigers 32-11.
The Mohigans played strong defense throughout the entire game, and their full-court pressure was a major factor during the contest.
Morgantown held Princeton to just six made field goals, as the Tigers shot 16% from the field.
The pressure also allowed the Mohigans to dominate the turnover battle, forcing 23 while committing just 10 of their own.
Morgantown scored 26 points off turnovers.
“I thought we got off to a good start today,” Mohigans coach Doug Goodwin said. “We got the ball inside-out to get things rolling. Once we got a few shots down, I think we kind of settled a little bit more.”
MORGANTOWN 9 17 17 15 — 58: Jordan 18, A. Smith 10, Wassick 6, Henkins 6, Hawkins 6, Chipps 5, Bechtel 5, P. Smith 2.
PRINCETON 4 6 5 6 — 21: Conner 7, Stull 6, Bane 2, Davis 2, Wright 2, Burner 1, Southers 1.
WEBSTER COUNTY 55, GREENBRIER WEST 34: Sydney Baird was unstoppable for the Highlanders in the second half on Tuesday.
Baird scored 29 second-half points to tally a game-high 33 points as she lifted No. 5 Webster County over the No. 4 Cavaliers in a Class A quarterfinal.
Baird shot 2 of 10 from the field for four points in the first half but hit 10 of her 14 second-half field goal attempts. Overall, she was 12 of 24 from the field, 8 of 11 from the line and tallied eight rebounds and three assists.
Webster County (19-7) moves on to the semifinals and will meet the winner of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal between No. 1 Cameron and No. 8 Pendleton County. That game ended after press time.
Greenbrier West (18-8) took a 20-18 lead into halftime, and the Cavaliers led by as many as six points in the first quarter.
Baird’s offense and Webster County’s defense found some rhythm in the second half as the Highlanders outscored Greenbrier West 37-14 over the final two quarters.
“It was a great game for us today,” Webster County coach Sharon Baird said. “Unfortunately, we decided to wait until the second half to wake up and play some basketball. I think our halftime speech [changed things]. We talked about things we needed to work on, such as rebounding.”
Webster County outrebounded Greenbrier West 43-36.
The Cavaliers’ leading scorers were Preslee Treadway and Maddie Fields, who each had 12 points.
GREENBRIER WEST 13 7 15 22 — 34: Barclay 8, Thomas 2, Treadway 12, Fields 12.
WEBSTER COUNTY 9 9 15 22 — 55: Funk 2, Wayne 4, Baird 33, Mathes 2, Taylor 8, Key 4.
WHEELING PARK 82, WASHINGTON 36: Alexis Bordas and Lala Woods combined to score 56 points, lifting No. 1 seed Wheeling Park past No. 8 seed Washington in their Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup.
Wheeling Park never trailed and jumped out to a 10-2 lead after a putback from Bordas about two minutes in.
Washington found the rim twice more during the first stanza through a pair of 3s from Addison Skinner and Miriangelis Rivera, but Wheeling Park still controlled the game, entering the second stanza leading 20-8.
Wheeling Park outscored Washington 13-2 during the first 4:25 of the second quarter and hit halftime with a commanding 46-16 lead.
Wheeling Park set the tone early with a successful full-court press, making it hard for Washington to even advance the ball past midcourt at times.
Wheeling Park forced 24 turnovers from Washington while only committing 16 of their own, and they also scored 34 points off turnovers compared to Washington’s seven.
“I thought we came out and played hard,” Wheeling Park coach Ryan Young said. “We’ve got smart basketball players, and I thought they responded as the game went on to what was maybe a challenge at the beginning offensively.”
WHEELING PARK 20 26 18 18 — 82: Bordas 34, Woods 22, Delk 8, Huffman 6, Abraham 4, Sparks 2, Hicks 2, Derrow 2, Stone 2.
WASHINGTON 8 8 8 12 — 36: Rivera 11, Itobi 7, Adams 6, Skinner 5, Hairston 3, Michaels 2, Hardy 2.