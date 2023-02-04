Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — When it comes to swimming, Region IV belongs to George Washington.

The Patriots placed 18 different swimmers into the state championship meet after GW swept both the boys and girls team titles and winning 13 of the 22 overall events at the Region IV championship on Saturday at Marshall University.

