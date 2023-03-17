Bluefield went on an 8-0 run to tie their Class AA semifinal game at 43-43 with 5:18 left, but Chapmanville closed the contest out on a 14-7 run to win 57-50 in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and advance to Saturday’s state final.
Chapmanville got out to an early 10-4 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter and went into the second with a 13-8 edge.
Chapmanville held an 18-13 lead with 6:01 left in the first half, but a 9-4 run by Bluefield tied the contest at 22-all with 2:29 left until the break. The Tigers led 24-22 at halftime.
Up 30-28 in the third, Chapmanville went on a 6-0 run to lead 36-28 at the 3:23 mark of the quarter.
The Tigers built their cushion to 11 points at 41-30 with 1:43 left in the third but saw their lead reduced to eight at 43-35 going into the fourth period.
Sal Dean (19 points), Brody Dalton (14) and Zion Blevins (13) all reached double-figures for the Tigers. RJ Hairston (15), Kamron Gore (11) and Caleb Fuller (11) scored in double-digits for Bluefield.
“That was a war from the very start,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “We knew it would be. I told our guys, we had to play better than probably we’ve played all year. I thought we did that.”
CHAPMANSVILLE 13 11 19 14 — 57: S.Dean 19, B.Dalton 14, Z.Blevins 13, S.Miller 9, I.Smith 2.
BLUEFIELD 8 14 13 15 — 50: R.J.Hairston 15, K.Gore 11, C.Fuller 11, W.Looney 9, B.Fong 3, S.Fields 1.
TUCKER COUNTY 71, TUG VALLEY 58: No. 3 seed Tucker County advanced to the Class A state title game for the first time since 2004 by defeating No. 2 seed Tug Valley.
“The effort was great. I mean, think about it, you turn the ball over 15 times and go 12 for 24 from the foul line and you win by 15,” Mountain Lions coach Daniel Helmick said. “Our kids battled. I’m proud of them. Four years ago, when we took over, we won four games. Now we’re in the state finals. We’re excited.”
Tucker County (20-4) led by 11 points in the third quarter but allowed the Panthers to storm back and take a 46-45 lead with 6:24 left in the game.
The Mountain Lions answered with a quick 9-0 spurt, however, and closed out the game on a 26-12 run.
Trevan Bonner led the Mountain Lions with 22 points, Levi Bennett had 13, Ethan Rosenau tallied 11, and Ashton Lycliter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tucker County shot 55.7% from the floor, making 26 of 47 attempts, including 7 of 16 from deep. The Mountain Lions also outrebounded Tug Valley 38-25.
Buddy Marcum led the Panthers (23-4) with 13 points and seven boards. Braydun Ferris had 12 points, Joey Gollihue tossed in 11 and Parker Davis chipped in 10.
TUCKER COUNTY 11 17 17 26 — 71: T.Bonner 22, L.Bennett 13, E.Rosenau 11, A.Lycliter 10, O.Knotts 8, G.Wilfong 4, M.Anderson 3.
TUG VALLEY 12 9 18 19 — 58: B.Marcum 13, B.Ferris 12, J.Gollihue 11, P.Davis 10, A.Davis 8, B.Elia 4.
JAMES MONROE 76, CLAY-BATTELLE 47: The Mavericks moved one step closer to repeating as Class A state champions by cruising past the Cee Bees.
“Today offensively, in the first half, especially in the first quarter, we struggled a bit,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “Not necessarily turnovers or decisions, just hitting shots. We weren’t putting the ball where it needed to be. Thankfully, we settled in there a little bit and were able to do it much better in the second quarter, but especially in the third and fourth there. The good thing is, if they continue the play defense like that, offense can be off a little bit and you’ll still be OK.”
The Mavericks forced the Cee Bees into 30 turnovers, 18 in the first half, to blow open a game that was 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.
James Monroe picked up 23 steals, 10 coming from guard Collin Fox. Both set new tournament records.
Eli Allen paced the Mavericks with 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals. Owen Jackson came off the bench to add 16 points and Josh Burks chipped in 12.
Preston Luzader led the way for Clay-Battelle (20-7) with 26 points and 10 boards.
CLAY-BATTELLE 8 7 16 16 — 47: P.Luzader 26, C.Barr 11, K.St. Clair 6, C.Shriver 2, M.Gadd 2.
JAMES MONROE 13 21 20 22 — 76: E.Allen 26, O.Jackson 16, J.Burks 12, C.Fox 9, J.Hopkins 4, E.Ganoe 3, C.Ridgeway 3, E.Hunter 2, L.Dowdy 1.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 66, ELKINS 49: The No. 6 Tigers hung around for the first quarter, but the No. 2 Polar Bears outscored Elkins 52-34 in the final three quarters to earn a convincing Class AAA state tournament semifinal victory.
Fairmont Senior (26-1) moves on to the Class AAA title game and will play No. 1 Shady Spring Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The defending champion Polar Bears were led in scoring by Zycheus Dobbs, who was 5 of 10 from the floor and 14 of 16 from the free throw line for a game-high 24 points.
DeSean Goode was 11 of 14 from the floor for 22 points and tallied 16 rebounds for a double-double. All other Fairmont Senior scorers combined for 20 points.
Malachi Watson led Elkins (17-10) in scoring with 20 points. He was 8 of 13 from the field and 3 of 7 from the line. Cory Harper had 16 points and Tanner Miller scored 11 points. Elkins’ only other scorer was Addison McCauley, who had two points.
Fairmont Senior was 23 of 47 (48.9%) from the field and 18 of 23 from the line. Elkins was 19 of 41 (46.3%) from the floor and 7 of 19 from long range.
Fairmont Senior led 15-14 after the first quarter, but the Polar Bears outscored the Tigers 20-6 in the second quarter and had a 34-21 lead at halftime.
Fairmont Senior’s largest lead was 23.
The Polar Bears outrebounded the Tigers 33-18 and Fairmont Senior tallied 13 offensive rebounds.
ELKINS 15 6 9 19 — 49: Harper 16, Miller 11, Watson 20, Baines 2.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 14 20 15 17 — 66: Grant 8, Gower 7, Dobbs 24, Goode 22, Williams 2, Butler 3.