Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

chapmanville bluefield1
Buy Now

Chapmanville’s Isaiah Smith celebrates their win over Bluefield 57-50 Friday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Bluefield went on an 8-0 run to tie their Class AA semifinal game at 43-43 with 5:18 left, but Chapmanville closed the contest out on a 14-7 run to win 57-50 in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and advance to Saturday’s state final.

Chapmanville got out to an early 10-4 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter and went into the second with a 13-8 edge.

Stories you might like

Tags