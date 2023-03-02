HUNTINGTON — The theme of the 76th annual WVSSAC state wrestling tournament might be contest rather than concede.
In recent years, Parkersburg South and Point Pleasant came in expected to roll through the three days and exit with championships. They did, for the most part.
This year is different in Class AAA as University, Spring Mills and Parkersburg South are the main contenders to dethrone 2022 champ Wheeling Park. In Class AA, Fairmont Senior and Independence are ready to give 2022 winner Point Pleasant a run for its money.
Individually, Night One is typically when regional champs take care of No. 4 seeds rather handily. Huntington’s Joe Riggs took exception to that premise. The No. 4 seed from Region 4 knocked off Region 1 champ Adam Carman of Wheeling Park, 5-3, on Thursday night.
“I was in an underdog situation. A lot of people counted me out, but not me,” Riggs said. “I’ve got to stay humble and come back and do it again.”
Region 4 is one of the most difficult, especially since Parkersburg South got moved there from Region 1.
“It’s a tough region,” Riggs said. “That regional was not me. Tonight was.”
Riggs got an escape and takedown in the third to get the win.
“I broke his hands and got out. I got a double leg, took him down and rode it out,” Riggs said.
Huntington High coach John Dempsey was more than elated.
“Got fourth in the region and came back and worked his butt off,” Dempsey said. “Got two [assistant] coaches his size. They worked it out. I was leaning neutral [start of third]. Down is his best position; we went with it. He’s confident on his feet. He got the takedown and rode it out. Big thing is we’ve got three [matches] left. This is behind us.”
University coach Ken Maisel made no great speeches to his team prior to Thursday.
“Stress to the kids this is nothing special, just another tournament,” Maisel said. “Treat it no differently. Don’t do anything different. We won a 64-man; this is a 16.”
University won Class AAA in the WSAZ Invitational about a month ago at Mountain Health Arena. The Hawks prevailed in the Region 1 Tournament, qualifying 13 wrestlers for the trip back for state. They had four regional champs. They are Pepper Martin at 106, Dom Parker at 157, Luca Felix at 175 and Brock Kehler at 215 (52-0 record).
Parkersburg South coach Shaun Smith said his kids have overcome health issues and are ready to go.
“Stick with what we’ve been doing all year,” Smith said. “We’ve made progress. That’s our goal. We’re not the same team. We’ve grown a lot.”
Parkersburg South made a big mark when it won the Ron Mauck OVAC Championships in Wheeling. The Patriots won the Class AAA West Virginia Duals, beating Spring Mills in the title match. They also had 13 wrestlers qualify for the state when they won the Region 4 title again. Their regional champs were Corbin Phillips at 106, Brady Roberts at 126, Makiya Powell at 150, Kyle Wheeler at 157, Gage Wright at 175, Ayden Morris at 215 and Brycen Arthur at 285.
Spring Mills is not seen that much locally since it’s located in the Eastern Panhandle. The Cardinals did win Region 2 handily and have 10 wrestlers here. Their regional champs were Dallas Owens at 106, Matthew Dolan at 113, Ross Smelser at 132, Patrick Jackson at 165 and Nathan Graham at 190.
“All season has gone well. This might be the best shot we’ve had to win it,” Cardinals coach Anthony Regalbuto said. “We’ve stayed healthy. That makes me happy. We brought 11. We’ve got to get nine or 10 on the podium. That’s what has to be done.”
Point Pleasant, the Region 4 winner, is seeking a fifth straight state crown.
“It’s going to be a three-dog race,” Big Blacks coach John Bonecutter said. “We’ve got work to do.”
Bonecutter knows Region 1 champ Fairmont Senior and Region 3 winner Independence are in hot pursuit. Fairmont Senior beat Point Pleasant in the Class AA state duals finals. Independence finished fifth. At the WSAZ Invitational, Independence edged Point Pleasant by a half-point for the Class AA crown.
“Crunch the numbers and it’s going to be a dogfight,” Fairmont Senior coach Mike Fortier said.
Fairmont has 12 wrestlers here. Point Pleasant has 13, as does Independence.
“The kids have worked hard. This is the the goal,” Fortier said.
Independence coach Cliff Warden had a full team at the regional, something the Patriots had not seen in a while.
“You can tell the real momentum,” Warden said. “Having a full team for the first time and 13 place. We have to wrestle to our capabilities.”
On the expected side, George Washington’s Ben McComas pinned Hurricane’s Carson Bailey at 1:50. McComas is the Region 3 champion who also won the WSAZ.
“He’s got the right focus,” Patriots coach Alex Neal said. “He knows what he’s doing.”
McComas placed third here last year.
“Reset and get ready,” he said of the break between the regional and state. “Do what I’m capable of.”
Complete results are available at wvmat.com.