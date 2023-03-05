HUNTINGTON – Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo capped off his high school wrestling career with a state championship.
Giompalo, fully healthy this season compared to a year ago when he won the state with a bum knee, defeated Robert Shockey of Parkersburg South, 16-6, to cap off a 45-2 season. Shockey came in with a brace on his left knee, but that didn’t stop Giompalo on Saturday night in the championship round of the WVSSAC state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
“Every time on the mat, I flip the switch,” Giompalo said. “No sympathy. I wanted to crush him as much as I could. I stayed on him.”
Giompalo had an 8-3 lead after one period and rolled from there. As the match neared an end, Giompalo found time to glance at the Cabell Midland fans in the stands to get them excited.
“I urged them on,” Giompalo said. “I was tired and needed their support. No better way to finish.”
Cabell Midland coach Louden Goodpaster said Giompalo gave it his all every time out.
“Great kid and heck of a wrestler,” Goodpaster said. “He got better and got the job done.”
Giompalo also won the Region 4 championship. In 2021, he placed third in Florida and in 2020 he placed fourth in Kentucky. He finishes with a career mark of 254-28.
Matt McAfee, one of three St. Albans wrestlers in the finals, won at 132 with a 3-0 decision over Jimmie Bailes of Woodrow Wilson to finish 50-2. He put in a move for this match with which Bailes was not familiar.
“We’d wrestled three times, so he’d know what I do,” McAfee said. “I changed things up. I was careful on the mat not to expose it.”
McAfee hit that move for a takedown in the first, rode Bailes out in the second from the on-top position and got an escape in the third.
“He’s tough. He’d stay up in your face. You knew he was coming,” McAfee said.
McAfee, a junior, won the state last year and finished third in 2021. He came in as Region 3 champion. His career mark to date is 109-6.
McAfee also gave credit to Greg Humphreys, who works with St. Albans wrestlers.
“Got to give him a shout,” McAfee said. “He’s done so much for me. This is big for St. Albans. We were in a decline for a while, but we’re coming back.”
Two other Red Dragons got beat. Brady Lucas of Wheeling Park beat Moses Eads at 144 and Patrick Jackson of Spring Mills topped Elijah Edge at 165.
Hurricane went 0-1 in the finals as Parkersburg South’s Ryan Martin defeated Lucas Talley, 7-2.
In the team races, Parkersburg South took just a year between championships. Fairmont Senior waited longer, much longer.
The Polar Bears put on another solid effort Saturday and finished the charge to the Class AA state championship with 206 points. Their last state wrestling championship came in 1960.
Independence and Point Pleasant tied for second with 177.5 points. The Big Blacks made the jump thanks to a win by pin at heavyweight from Kolton Weaver over Logan Isom of Independence.
Fairmont Senior went 3-1 in the championship round Saturday night. Jason Walker started the run with a 2-1 win over Blake Ringer of rival East Fairmont. Hunter Spitznogle followed with a 6-4 win over Riley Curran of Doddridge County and Kolbie Hamilton wrapped things up with a 6-4 win over Blayne Jarvis of Braxton County at 144.
“Guys showed up and wrestled every single day,” Fairmont Senior coach Michael Fortier said. “They gave it their all, whatever it took.”
Walker got a reversal in the closing seconds to defeat Ringer.
“Looking at the clock, I knew I had to do something,” Walker said. “I worked out and hit the switch.”
“Jason just kept going,” Fortier said of Walker, who finished third in the Region 1 Tournament. “That move worked well at the end.”
Walker said the win is extra special since the fans of the Polar Bears and East Fairmont were seated next to each other.
“Looking in the stands, I knew it was pretty big,” Walker said. “Any time you beat a rival, it’s big. This team worked so hard to get where we are. Dedicated ourselves. Working hard the past two weeks and it paid off.”
Fairmont Senior had locked up the title with a strong showing in the morning consolation round. The Polar Bears then put on one last big effort in the evening.
“Still can’t believe it,” Fortier said. “I won’t until I get the championship trophy in my hands.”
Parkersburg South, on the other hand, needed just a year to get back on top. Wheeling Park ended the seven-year title run of the Patriots last year, but Parkersburg South rebounded in a big way to prevail with 215 points.
“Three days we wrestled hard,” Patriots coach Shaun Smith said. “I knew the kids could do it. We were on our way up all season. We had no deep slump.”
The Patriots did overcome a strep throat issue between the time they won the Region 4 title and began wrestling here Thursday. Along the way, they won the Ron Mauck OVAC Championship and West Virginia State Class AAA State Duals.
Parkersburg South had 10 wrestlers place overall. The Patriots locked up the crown thanks to a 9-1 performance in the consolation round. They went 2-3 in the finals. University, thanks to a pin by Brock Kehler to win at 215, jumped to second with 165 and Spring Mills dropped to third with 163.5.
“They just did it,” University coach Ken Maisel said. “I’m not that disappointed with our performance. Give them credit.”
Ryan Martin won at 138 and Gage Wright at 175 for the Parkersburg South titles.
In Class A, Greenbrier West totaled 77 points to edge Cameron (76).
Woodrow Wilson’s Ethan Osborne, winner at 157 in Class AAA, was voted most outstanding wrestler. Coach of the Year went to Matthew Osborne of Woodrow Wilson. That’s a son-father combo.
In Class AA, Judah Price of Independence, winner at 150, was voted most outstanding wrestler. Coach of the Year went to Fortier.
In Class A, Adam Angel of Cameron, runner-up at 175, was voted most outstanding wrestler. His coach, Tim Jones, was Coach of the Year.
Prior to the start of the round, placers from the state girls tournament were introduced. One, Zoey Salmons from Cabell Midland, got a fourth straight girls title there and in this event became the first female to place in Class AAA when she took sixth.