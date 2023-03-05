Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230305 wrestling 02.jpg
St. Albans' Matt McAfee, left, and Woodrow Wilson's Jimmie Bailes compete in the WVSSAC State High School Wrestling Tournament Class AAA 132-pound final on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo capped off his high school wrestling career with a state championship.

Giompalo, fully healthy this season compared to a year ago when he won the state with a bum knee, defeated Robert Shockey of Parkersburg South, 16-6, to cap off a 45-2 season. Shockey came in with a brace on his left knee, but that didn’t stop Giompalo on Saturday night in the championship round of the WVSSAC state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.

