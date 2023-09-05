MOREHEAD, Ky. – Down two possessions late in the third quarter on Thursday night, West Virginia State committed a turnover on downs at the Morehead State 45-yard line.
Was this the moment where the Yellow Jackets, playing up an NCAA level in competition against the Division I FCS Eagles, finally faded into the cool late-summer night?
Whomever may have asked that question could scarcely have gotten the question out of their mouth before Nick Blake answered it.
On the first play of Morehead State’s ensuing possession, Blake, a WVSU sophomore cornerback, scooped an Eagles fumble off the Jayne Stadium turf and returned it 46 yards to the house.
The big-play infusion of points and momentum didn’t result in what is believed would’ve been the Yellow Jackets’ first win over a Division I opponent since 1992. WVSU “just ran out of time,” as coach John Pennington put it, in a 37-35 loss.
What the Yellow Jackets did do, though, is show the mettle to rally from a 24-7 deficit midway through the second quarter to within three points or fewer on three occasions after that.
For Pennington, the benefit of Thursday’s experience was not about going toe-to-toe with the Eagles, he said; it was about what it took to do so.
“The positivity I’m taking out of it is the effort our guys played with, the toughness they showed,” Pennington said. “There was never any disbelief on that sideline. There was never any finger-pointing.”
It was also a measure of how narrow the margin could be for the Yellow Jackets between their goals and missing out on them.
“We gotta play better in all three phases,” Pennington said. “There’s a couple calls I wish I had back. Couple plays, I’m sure, our guys wish they had back, and that was my message: we gotta be better.
“Football, that’s how close it is,” Pennington said, glancing in the direction of the scoreboard still glowing with the final score after the game. “It’s crazy.”
Neither Pennington nor Eagles coach Rob Tenyer thought the Division II versus Division I angle played much of a role in how the game developed.
For one thing, Morehead State competes in the Pioneer Football League, whose members don’t award athletic scholarships – narrowing whatever chasm the break in divisions might’ve foretold.
And besides that, the Eagles were aware of the individual talent WVSU possesses, including five returning all-Mountain East Conference performers.
Joel Felder is among that group and off to a good start in repeating those honors. All-MEC honorable mention in 2022, Felder picked up league Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 1 after accumulating 117 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of those departments against Morehead State.
“We knew they were gonna have some guys,” Tenyer said of the Yellow Jackets. “Talented running back, talented quarterback [Donovan Riddick]; they got some good skill players, so they’ve got a chance to be a good football team.
“Ain’t no pressure; it’s about us. We’ve gotta win our home games, and end of the day, we’re non-scholarship, so we’re finding the right pieces and the right people, and that’s kinda what our blueprint’s about.”
WVSU is developing a blueprint too – with no losing seasons in Pennington’s six in Institute – but, despite winning seven games in 2022, it was selected eighth in the MEC preseason coaches poll.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t view Thursday as an attempt to prove that was too low, Pennington said, even as that may have happened anyway.
“I am proud of our team. When it first came out, I heard some grumblings, but no one really talks about it or focuses on it,” he said of the poll. “That’s not gonna make or break us. It’s what we do on a day-to-day basis, and winning every day, winning every rep, that sort of thing. And that was the mindset just now.”
What WVSU did do is try to find an equivalent to the Eagles that it knows well. How about Notre Dame College (Ohio), which has won at least a piece of the last five MEC titles and was unanimously picked to do so again?
“[Morehead State’s] size was gonna be like a Notre Dame, or a team that makes a run in the playoffs,” Pennington said. “So we felt like that was a litmus test. But at the end of the day, it didn’t matter to us. We felt like we could win, we expected to win, and we just came out short.”
But not by much.
“I think the biggest thing was, were we gonna come out here and the lights be too big? Not at all,” Pennington said. “Our guys played extremely hard, battled back all game, just ran out of time.”