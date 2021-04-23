The West Virginia State University softball team swept a doubleheader from Davis & Elkins Friday afternoon at Joni Smith Field in Elkins. The Yellow Jackets edged D&E 2-1 in the first game before blanking the Senators 9-0 in the nightcap.
State improves to 23-9 (20-4 Mountain East Conference), good for first place in the MEC South Division. D&E falls to 10-16 (10-16).
In the first game, State’s Danielle Lebsock singled in Lindsey Phares in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and propel WVSU to victory.
Lebsock finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Paige Scruggs knocked in a run for the Yellow Jackets. Emily Moore picked up the win in the circle, allowing two hits in three innings of relief.
In the second game, State’s Emma Ruth and Kasey Murphy both homered as WVSU won in five innings. Murphy went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, and five RBIs. Ruth finished with two RBIs.
Murphy got the win in the circle, allowing just six hits and striking out six in five shutout innings.