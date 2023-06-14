There’s a plethora of baseball talent across the Mountain State in its smallest division.
More than half the players selected to the Class A All-State first team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association are making at least their second appearance on the top unit.
Honored as captain of the 2023 first team was Tyler Consolidated senior center fielder/pitcher Jayden Helmick, a second-team pick in 2022 who made the first team as a sophomore outfielder.
“Jayden missed seven games his junior year and I think that hurt his numbers or he’d been a three-time first-team all-stater,” said Silver Knight skipper Rob Jones, who watched Tyler Consolidated establish a new mark of 32 victories while finishing state runner-up to Little Kanawha Conference rival Wahama.
“We haven’t had a ton of first-team all-staters until the last couple of years. There’s definitely not been a first-team captain, but we’re glad to add to that list. It was a tough end, but really proud of the kids and program and we’re going to keep moving forward.”
Helmick, who his coach considers the best defensive center fielder in the state, carried a .459 average with eight doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 41 runs batted in. The LKC’s Player of the Year was successful on 54 of 56 steal attempts. On the mound, Helmick finished 9-1 with a 1.46 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings.
Silver Knight senior teammate Ty Walton, the 2022 LKC POY, was the only three-peat pick on the first team. The left-hander, who will join Helmick at Glenville State, also went 9-1. He posted a 1.90 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and punched out 93 batters in 51 2/3 innings. He allowed 29 hits and walked 43.
“The legacy that Ty and Jayden are going to leave, kids definitely see, when you go and put the work in, what you can become, because these kids were the hardest-working kids I ever had,” said Jones, who also landed junior catcher Zade Billings (.346 AVG, 35 RBIs, 29 SB) on the first team.
“For the hardest-working kids you ever have on your team to also produce the results these guys did, it really shows the youth in our area what hard work and dedication to the game can do. That’s the legacy I feel like they will leave behind, and I feel like we still have some opportunities to play good baseball.”
Wahama junior Bryce Zuspan, who twirled a six-inning complete-game shutout versus Tyler Consolidated to clinch the Class A crown, also repeated on the first team at pitcher. He went 11-2 with a 1.49 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. Zuspan didn’t hit a batter. He only issued 16 walks and allowed 45 hits for a minuscule 0.87 WHIP.
The state champion White Falcons also had a repeat honoree with utility Aaron Henry. On the bump, the senior finished 9-3 with a 1.55 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 72 frames. Along with a .362 average, Henry had four doubles, six triples, seven taters and 33 runs batted in. He stole 16 bases.
Also earning a nod on the first team for the White Falcons was senior outfielder Logan Roach, who carried a .342 average. He laced a baker’s dozen doubles, had four triples, a trio of round-trippers, 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
A year after coming up just short to Charleston Catholic in the state championship game, the White Falcons eliminated the Irish in the semifinals.
“It’s been real good. It’s real nice. It’s just been satisfying,” Wahama coach Billy Zuspan said. “I know the boys are still just kind of floating around.
“I don’t know if ‘relief’ is the right word, but it’s a relief our seniors got to go out on top and just a little bit of redemption for the whole team. You are never guaranteed to get back.”
Charleston Catholic sophomore Jonah DiCocco repeated on the first team. A utility selection this spring, DiCocco was limited to just 38 2/3 innings pitching, but he went 5-1 with a 1.27 ERA and recorded 78 strikeouts. All he did with the bat was average .505 with a .601 on-base percentage while driving in 61. He had a dozen doubles, five triples and went deep nine times.
Joining Walton and Zuspan at pitcher was Charleston Catholic freshman Xander Allara, who went 8-0 with one save and a 1.34 ERA. Allara, who also hit .390 with eight doubles and 37 RBIs, had 68 strikeouts and walked just 14 in 52 1/3 innings for a 0.92 WHIP.
The Irish also landed sophomore infielder Luke Blaydes (.491 AVG, .603 OBP, 12 2B, 6 3B, 27 RBIs, 34 SB) on the first team.
“Jonah and Luke were strong as freshmen, but improved dramatically this year as sophomores,” Irish boss Will Bobinger said. “Xander, as a freshman, took a little time to understand the CCHS system, but came on very strong at the end of the year. I’m looking forward to working with them in the coming years.”
The quartet of Greater Beckley Christian senior catcher Reece Patterson (.455 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBIs), Buffalo senior infielder Caleb Nutter (.525 AVG, 4 HR, 23 RBIs), Gilmer County senior infielder Caden Hall (.443 AVG, .592 OBP, 12 2B, 22 RBIs, 41 SB) and Williamstown junior infielder Maxwell Molessa (.357 AVG, 15 RBIs, 14 SB) also repeated on the first team.
Roach and Helmick were joined in the outfield by Gilmer County junior Colton Hall, who had a .488 average, .607 OBP, eight doubles, five triples, three bombs, 41 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.
State semifinalist Petersburg, which reached the tournament for the first time since winning the Class AA title in 1986, was represented on the first team by senior Bumby Van Meter at utility. The University of Charleston signee went 6-2 with a 2.04 ERA and punched out a school record 105 batters in 61 2/3 innings. He had 21 extra-base hits and 24 stolen bases while carrying a .458 average.
Man senior outfielder Jace Adkins (.424 AVG, 19 RBIs) was named captain of the second team.
The only other outfielder on the second unit was Tucker County senior Mason Kisamore.
Calhoun County junior Bryant Yoak, South Harrison sophomore Layton Wageman and Midland Trail senior Larry Bigham were tabbed as pitchers.
Ravenswood senior Anthony Anglin and James Monroe junior Cooper Ridgeway were the catchers.
The quartet of second-team infielders featured Ritchie County senior Quentin Owens, Greenbrier West junior Braydon McClung, Summers County junior Brandon Isaac and Williamstown sophomore Parker Schramm.
Utility spots went to Midland Trail senior Bo Persinger, Greenbrier West senior Dale Boone, Doddridge County freshman Caleb Sutton and Summers County junior Ben Lane.
All-state plaques are available for purchase at wvswa.org or bearwoodcompany.com. They are state-shaped, wood plaques inscribed with the WVSWA logo, name, high school and year of the honoree.