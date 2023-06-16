In Class AAA baseball this season, any of maybe a dozen teams could have won the state title and no one would have been surprised.
That level of parity was reflected on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class AAA All-State first team as just three teams had multiple representatives and none had more than three.
State champion Cabell Midland has just one representative, with junior Kenyon Collins being named first-team utility.
“During sectionals, I was asked who were the top contenders to win a championship,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said. “My comment at the time was, ‘Whoever gets hot at the right time is going to win it.’ Luckily, that was us.”
Runner-up Hedgesville has two representatives, while semifinalists University and St. Albans combine for one. Morgantown and Hurricane are the other teams with multiple first-teamers.
University senior Noah Braham was named captain of the first team, slugging his way to a .529 batting average with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 66 RBIs. Braham will play football for WVU in the fall.
“It’s been a pleasure to coach Noah for two years and watch him grow and develop and a player and a person,” University coach Brad Comport said. “This was a very special season for him, and he’s come a long way. This year was probably one of the best high school seasons I’ve ever witnessed, and it was incredible to be able to be a part of that.”
Braham’s offense helped power the Hawks to their first state tournament appearance since 2004, when future major leaguer Jedd Gyorko was just a freshman.
Joining Braham in the first-team infield are Hedgesville’s Braylon Conner, Morgantown’s Ryan Fluharty and Ripley’s Kaleb Swisher.
Conner hit .440 with 13 doubles and 22 RBIs for the state runner-up Eagles.
Swisher batted .431 with 14 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs.
Fluharty, the Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year, had a .442 batting average with 25 extra-base hits, 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
“He had an outstanding year,” Morgantown coach Pat Sherald said of Fluharty. “He really stepped up for us hitting in the middle of the lineup, was great with runners in scoring position, just a good all-around offensive campaign.”
The first-team catchers are Morgantown’s Ty Galusky and Parkersburg South’s Bentley Kinzer. Galusky, playing in his first full season after two surgeries on his throwing arm, hit .437 with 19 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
The first-team pitchers are Hurricane’s Reece Sutphin, Hedgesville’s Lane DeLauter and George Washington’s Bryson Hoff.
DeLauter, who plans to follow in the footsteps of his brother Chase to James Madison for college, went 7-3 in 12 starts this season with a 2.28 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 61 innings.
“Lane was tremendous down the stretch,” Hedgesville coach Eric Grove said. “Struck out a ton and always got better as the game went on.”
Sutphin went 4-2 with a save and carried a 1.92 ERA through 44 innings. Hoff was 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 54 innings.
The first-team outfield is manned by Damian Witty from Hurricane, Zach Calef-Boring of Buckhannon-Upshur and Kyle Lore of Musselman.
Witty struck out just three times all season en route to batting .409 with four home runs, 21 RBIs and 33 runs scored.
Calef-Boring hit .443 with 12 extra-base hits, 28 RBIs and 40 runs, striking out just four times.
Lore batted .448, smacking six triples with 22 RBIs and 50 runs scored.
Collins was joined as first-team utility by Bridgeport’s Phil Reed and Spring Valley’s Branson McCloud.
Collins played shortstop and pitched for the state champion Knights, breaking the school’s single-season hits record. He plans to matriculate to the University of Dayton and pitch for the Flyers.
“He had a tremendous year and he really played a great shortstop,” Brumfield said.
McCloud hit .381 for the Timberwolves with eight home runs and 47 RBIs. On the mound, he had a 2.44 ERA and three saves with 48 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Reed batted .349 with a .558 on-base percentage and 26 RBIs.
Second-team pitchers are Spring Valley’s Grant Stratton, Parkersburg’s Ethan Marshall and Morgantown’s Hunter Dakan.
The second-team infield is University’s Cody Thomas, St. Albans’ Aiden Youngblood, Greenbrier East’s Darris Boswell, Bridgeport’s Zack Rohrig and catchers Caleb Fletcher from Jefferson and Caden Johnson of Hurricane.
Patrolling the second-team outfield are University’s Wenkai Campbell, Morgantown’s Aaron Jamison and Brooke’s Carson Lauttamus.
Second-team utility is Owen Gress of Hurricane, Jayden McLain from Oak Hill and Cabell Midland’s Jack Eastone.
