If “multisport athlete” had a spot in the dictionary, it could include a picture of University’s Noah Braham, recipient of the 2023 Lowery Award as West Virginia’s prep baseball player of the year.
Son of WVU football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Rich Braham, the University High School first baseman will follow in his father’s footsteps and join the gridiron Mountaineers.
Even after signing to play for Neal Brown and WVU football over the winter, Braham couldn’t help but jump at another chance to tighten his batting gloves, throw on his shades and don a uniform on the baseball diamond for his final season as a Hawk, and possibly his last as a competitive baseball player.
“First of all, this is a great honor to be selected for this award, and I have to thank my coaches and teammates for everything,” Braham said. “I have always had a love for baseball. I didn’t play my eighth-grade year, and then freshman year was stolen by COVID. Sophomore year went well, and I fell in love with the game all over again, and being able to play this year was the most fun I’ve had, and I am so glad that I did it.”
The award, named after former Jefferson coach John Lowery, is given to the state’s top player as determined by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and sponsored by Wally’s & Wimpy’s Sports Digest.
Braham posted astronomical numbers in the batter’s box this season for the Hawks with a .529 batting average. He had 64 hits and 66 RBIs and hit 13 home runs. His slugging percentage (1.041) and on-base percentage (.589) combined for an OPS of 1.630. The senior also had four triples and led University with 15 doubles.
Others considered for player of the year were Morgantown’s Ryan Fluharty, Charleston Catholic’s Jonah DiCocco, Hedgesville’s Braylon Conner and Tyler Consolidated’s Jayden Helmick.
Braham’s 66 RBIs ranked fourth in the country, according to MaxPreps, and he also scored 52 runs.
Braham’s historic year helped turn around a University season that was going nowhere as the Hawks found themselves at 6-8 in mid-April. University went on to win its next 10 games, in which Braham batted .618 (21 for 34) with 24 RBIs, 20 runs, six doubles and four home runs.
The team carried that momentum into the postseason, where Braham led the Hawks to sectional and regional victories over Bridgeport and Morgantown, respectively, for the program’s first state tournament appearance in 19 years.
“Coach [Brad] Comport really helped turn the team around and we were able to make [the state tournament] for the first time in a long time,” Braham said. “I think that was the most valuable part of our season, personally. We accomplished so much and worked hard for it.”
In eight playoff games, including a state semifinal loss to Hedgesville, Braham hit .400 (11 for 25) with 10 RBIs, 11 runs and seven extra-base hits.
Following a standout senior campaign, one question many have is if the state player of the year is going to continue playing baseball at the next level.
Braham is already signed and practicing with the WVU football team, but he said if WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey came calling, there’s a slim chance the call would go to voicemail.
“I would 100% be open to that,” Braham said. “That’s obviously a huge decision and completely up to [Mazey] and the staff, but if the opportunity presented itself, I would love to play baseball for him.”
For now, Braham is on the WVU football roster as a tight end for summer workouts, but if he ever steps into the batter’s box at Mon County Ballpark as a Mountaineer, expect an impact.