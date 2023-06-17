Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If “multisport athlete” had a spot in the dictionary, it could include a picture of University’s Noah Braham, recipient of the 2023 Lowery Award as West Virginia’s prep baseball player of the year.

Son of WVU football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Rich Braham, the University High School first baseman will follow in his father’s footsteps and join the gridiron Mountaineers.

