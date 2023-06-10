Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wahama’s Mikie Lieving wasn’t always good at her craft.

A lot of hard work and dedication throughout the years helped develop her skills, which has led the now ex-White Falcon and Ohio University signee to be selected as the West Virginia prep softball Player of the Year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

