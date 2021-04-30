The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Despite a solid outing from starter Jackson Wolf, the West Virginia University baseball team dropped an 8-2 decision to No. 5-ranked TCU Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers drop to 15-19 on the season, while TCU moves to 31-10.

Wolf struck out 11 in six innings for WVU, allowing four runs on six hits against three walks, but suffered the loss.

TCU led just 4-2 after six innings, but scored four runs over the eighth and ninth innings to pull away.

Austin Davis went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Tyler Doanes doubled in a run, and Paul McIntosh collected two hits for the Mountaineers.

Gray Rodgers went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Phillip Sikes and Tommy Sacco each knocked in two runs for the Horned Frogs.

West Virginia and TCU continue their series Saturday at 2 p.m.

