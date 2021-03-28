The highly anticipated decision of West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman came on Sunday, and it came with a little wiggle room.
Sherman, the team’s sixth man, had left the door open to returning to the Mountaineers as the NCAA offered all winter athletes an extra year of eligibility.
On Sunday, Sherman took to social media to announce that he would enter the NBA draft, but also left the door open to return to college.
“My two years spent here at West Virginia University started a whole new chapter to my life,” Sherman said in a written statement. “Where I come from a lot of people don’t make it to this level. Hopefully kids would see this and be inspired by how far I came.
“I want to thank [WVU coach Bob Huggins] for giving me an opportunity to play for WVU. I thank coach Harrison for taking time out to recruit me. I also want to thank the 3 F’s, family, friends and fans. Without them none of this would be possible. Lastly, I want to thank my lord and savior for keeping me positive through all the trials and tribulations over the last couple of years.
“With that being said, I will be entering the 2021-2022 draft with the option of returning for another year of college basketball. Respect my decision.”
Sherman became the second Mountaineer to announce he would test the NBA waters after junior guard Sean McNeil announced he would do the same last week. McNeil is also reserving the right to come back to college.
Sherman, as well as McNeil, will now get feedback from NBA scouts and can then make the decision to either enter the draft, go professional abroad, return to West Virginia or enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4 guard was third among Mountaineers, scoring 13.4 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor, 35.9% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the foul line this season.