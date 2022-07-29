Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220730-spt-nehlen

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons (left) talks with football coach Neal Brown (center) and former football coach Don Nehlen in 2019. On Friday, Nehlen spoke on the “Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt” about the legacy he left at WVU and how he sees Brown’s season going in 2022.

 KAITLYN COLE | WVU Athletic Communications

Now 86 years old and looking across a college landscape that looks vastly different than the one he left behind after the 2000 season, former WVU coach Don Nehlen had a simple observation when asked how he would handle coaching in the current climate.

“Let’s put it this way: I’m glad I’m not coaching,” Nehlen said during an appearance on “The Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt” on Friday.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.