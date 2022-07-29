WVU athletic director Shane Lyons (left) talks with football coach Neal Brown (center) and former football coach Don Nehlen in 2019. On Friday, Nehlen spoke on the “Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt” about the legacy he left at WVU and how he sees Brown’s season going in 2022.
Now 86 years old and looking across a college landscape that looks vastly different than the one he left behind after the 2000 season, former WVU coach Don Nehlen had a simple observation when asked how he would handle coaching in the current climate.
“Let’s put it this way: I’m glad I’m not coaching,” Nehlen said during an appearance on “The Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt” on Friday.
The emergence of the transfer portal, name-image-likeness deals, conference realignment, COVID protocols and bloated TV contracts have certainly brought different challenges to college football coaches, including current Mountaineer coach Neal Brown.
Speaking of Brown, Nehlen gave his thoughts on WVU’s coach and the upcoming season.
“I think Neal is a great guy and I think he’s done a good job,” Nehlen said. “I know he’s not pleased with the record, but I think this year he’s going to take it over the hump. I think he’s got a lot of kids that are quality and this transfer quarterback [J.T. Daniels] from what I understand is really good one. Whenever you have a great quarterback, you’re going to have a great year, and I think J.T. Daniels is the real deal.”
Despite playing in the Big 12 Conference, this season has an old-school feel with the schedule, starting with a date at Pitt and featuring a game at Virginia Tech as well.
Those games were paramount in the schedules Nehlen found himself against for 21 seasons at the helm in Morgantown.
He lamented the fact that those rivalries and others have largely gone by the wayside since WVU joined the Big 12 ahead of the 2012 season and added that current players may not understand the magnitude of the matchups. That’s something Nehlen said he hoped to help alleviate.
“I’m going to get a chance to talk to our team and I’m going to make sure they understand that people in West Virginia live and die with this game and we need to go up there and put the wood to these guys,” Nehlen said.
“It would be nice if we played them every year,” he added. “They’re 75 miles up the road. Our fans love us playing Pitt — and we need to play Pitt, we need to play Virginia Tech and we need to play Maryland every year. Those three schools are close by, they’re great competition and our fans can drive to those schools to see us play.”
In the early days of Nehlen’s career, he quickly learned the passion behind the Mountaineer fan base when it came to playing rivals, even if he had to temper those expectations just a bit.
“When I cam here, everybody said, ‘Coach, can we beat Pitt and Penn State?’ Hell, we had just lost to Richmond and Temple,” Nehlen said. “I said we better find a way to beat some of those guys before we worry about Pitt and Penn State. It took us three or four years to catch them, but we caught them.”
Nehlen was tasked with catching people from the start as he inherited a WVU program in 1980 that had suffered four straight losing seasons. What happened next is well-documented as Nehlen went 149-93-4 in his tenure in Morgantown, including two undefeated regular seasons (1988 and 1993). He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
As the years have gone by, Nehlen has remained around the program and has further endeared himself to the fans. On Friday, Nehlen reflected a bit on the legacy he’s left behind.
“When I came here this program was down in the dumps, and in two years we brought it from the dumps to respectability,” Nehlen said. “We did it without ever cheating. We never, ever were investigated by the NCAA. The second year, we beat Florida. The third year, we beat Oklahoma. We just turned a poor program into a good one, and we did it the right way.
“We were able to build decent facilities and we did it on an absolute shoestring. My coaches didn’t make any money, I didn’t make any money and we hung together. We developed the [flying WV] logo and it’s stood the test of time. I’m proud of the tradition we built.”