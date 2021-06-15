MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons confirmed Tuesday that Milan Puskar Stadium will return this fall to 100% fan capacity with full stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating in the stadium parking lots and the complete game day experience.
“I want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout the past year,” Lyons said. “Not only is this great news for Mountaineer Nation and our student-athletes, but it adds to the excitement and anticipation for Mountaineer football. A full stadium of 60,000 fans is exactly what our team deserves, and what our fans have been wanting.”
WVU has six home games scheduled for 2021. Non-conference opponents Long Island and Virginia Tech will visit in September before Big 12 opponents Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas come to Morgantown later in the fall.
Along with 100% capacity at Milan Puskar Stadium, all Mountaineer athletics venues will welcome fans back at full capacity starting with the first home events in August.