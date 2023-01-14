SARASOTA, Fla. -- Pete White, a West Virginia University Sports Hall of Famer for his basketball prowess in the 1950s, died Thursday, according to the university. He was 89.
White died in Sarasota, Florida, with family by his side, a university release said.
White, a Clendenin native, turned down a scholarship offer from Kentucky in the days of Adolph Rupp to play for his home-state school. He suited up for the Mountaineers from 1952-55 and was captain in his last season, in which West Virginia participated in its first NCAA Tournament.
White averaged 10.7 points and 8.0 rebounds across 70 career games and posted a double-double average of 15.8 points and 12.0 boards as a senior.
White was a first-team All-State player as a high school senior at Clendenin, which has since merged into Herbert Hoover.
"We didn't have TV back then," White said in 2005, per a university release. I grew up in Clendenin and across the street we had a sycamore tree, and we nailed a backboard up there, and rain or snow, we were out there playing all the time."
White, who also jumped on the Mountaineers track and field team, was inducted into the school’s sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
He turned down an NBA gig with the St. Louis Hawks to fulfill his ROTC commitment in the United States Air Force, in which he was commissioned a first lieutenant.
White went on to serve on the WVU Foundation’s board of directors for 42 years.