Patrick Copen and Carlson Reed hope to see unfamiliar numbers on their phones the next three days.
They're not concerned the call will be about their cars' extended warranty. The trio of baseball stars anticipate being contacted by Major League Baseball teams telling them they've been drafted.
Copen, a junior pitcher at Marshall University, and Reed, a West Virginia University pitcher, are likely to be selected Monday or Tuesday.
The draft begins Sunday with the first two rounds. Neither figures to go that high. Monday features rounds three through 10, followed by 11 through 20 on Tuesday.
Copen and Reed reside in Baseball America's Top 500 draft-eligible prospects. That's a strong indicator they'll be selected. Copen ranks No. 292. Baseball America writers wrote Copen's fastball, which has touched 99 mph, and a promising slider make him attractive to Major League teams.
Reed was touted for his mid-90s fastball and three-pitch mix that somewhat balances his questionable control. Baseball America ranks him No. 182.
Copen participated in the MLB Draft Combine last month in Phoenix.
Copen, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound righthander from Belpre, Ohio, went 2-9 in 14 games with the Thundering Herd, posting a 5.82 earned run average this season. In 72 2/3 innings, Copen struck out 76, walked 54 and foes batted .267.
"I've dreamed of playing pro ball since I was little," Copen said. "It's exciting to think it could happen."
Reed went 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA and seven saves, making 25 appearances in relief. In 38 inning, he allowed 33 hits, struck out 60 and walked 25.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.