West Virginia’s 2020 recruiting class is filling up. The Mountaineers already have twelve traditional commitments in the class, and a couple others who are arriving this summer may count toward that class, limiting the numbers of spots available heading forward.
But how will Neal Brown and staff fill out those spots? Here’s an educated guess at the top remaining needs.
Top on that list is definitely defensive line. The Mountaineers lost a key commit in defensive end Aaron Lewis last month when he flipped to Michigan. The staff responded by adding junior college defensive tackle Quay Mays, who will enroll early in the winter with plans to contribute to the program right away.
However, he’s currently the only one in the class. It’s possible that edge rusher commit Lanell Carr could grow into a defensive end, but the staff will definitely need to add another commit or two along the defensive front.
Clearwater (Florida) Academy International defensive end Akheem Mesidor would be a nice fit. He officially visited in June and is rumored to have WVU at the top of his list. However, with nine offers in ten days during the spring, it’s likely that he will take some more visits before making a decision.
After that, the Mountaineers will need a running back. Currently, West Virginia does not have a pledge at the position and in-state recruit JJ Davis just chose Toledo over staying and playing at home for the Mountaineers. New York running back Lamy Constant, though, has been on the top of the running back board since the beginning, and he remains there. The 247Sports four-star recruit recently put WVU in his top four with LSU, Texas A&M and Michigan State. He’s visited once and plans to return later this summer.
Tight ends coach Travis Trickett added Victor Wikstrom to the Class of 2021, but he’s still searching for a member of the Class of 2020. New Jersey tight end Charles Finley is likely at the top of the board. He visited toward the end of June and came out of the summer with the Mountaineers in his top group along with Maryland, Rutgers and Pittsburgh.
Finally, there’s still a need for an inside linebacker. West Virginia has added three linebackers already in this class, but all three are likely outside backers and edge rushers in Vic Koenning’s defensive scheme. There’s always room for some movement along the linebacking corps, but the Mountaineers are keeping close tabs on guys like Tyler Berrong out of Florida. He, too, put WVU in his top group. He visited back in the spring and says he will officially visit this fall.
West Virginia has had a strong start to the first full class under Neal Brown, but there are still holes to fill. The good news? There is plenty of time to fill them and the Mountaineers are in a good position with several top targets.