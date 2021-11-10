The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signings of Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris to national letters of intent for the 2022-23 academic year.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Kitchener, Ontario, is a senior at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot. Davis helped TVCS to a 19-9 record, competing against other prep programs on a national level.

He was named the Teays Valley Christian Basketball Player of the Year and was a key component to the USBA state championship team earlier this year, averaging 20.8 points and 4.7 while shooting 69% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.

He previously competed for the Canadian under-16 national team that earned a silver medal at the FIBA under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. Davis also competed for the club team Uplay Canada.

“Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position,” Huggins said. “He’s a very efficient penetrator with the ball.”

Harris, a 6-7, 210-pound forward from Canton, Ohio, attends Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland. As a junior, he averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks, helping lead his team to a 17-5 record and the Ohio Division IV state semifinals. He earned a spot on the Northeast Lakes All-District Division IV first team.

“Josiah [Harris] is a very versatile big who is capable of playing the three or four positions because of his size and his ability to make shots,” Huggins said.

BACKYARD BRAWL SOLD OUT: The WVU ticket office has announced that the men’s basketball game Friday against Pitt at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.

All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the Gold Rush against the Panthers in the 188th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

WVU SOCCER: The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team opens postseason play by taking on Georgia State in the 2021 Mid-American Conference tournament semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at the NIU Soccer & Track and Field Complex in DeKalb, Illinois.

Thursday marks the third meeting between the Mountaineers (11-2-4, 4-1-1 MAC) and third-seeded Panthers (11-5, 3-3 MAC), including the second this season. WVU earned a 2-1 win over GSU on Oct. 28, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU leads the all-time series against Georgia State 2-0.

The Mountaineers enter the MAC championship for the first time since winning the title in 2019 and earning the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

