West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signings of Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris to national letters of intent for the 2022-23 academic year.
Davis, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Kitchener, Ontario, is a senior at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot. Davis helped TVCS to a 19-9 record, competing against other prep programs on a national level.
He was named the Teays Valley Christian Basketball Player of the Year and was a key component to the USBA state championship team earlier this year, averaging 20.8 points and 4.7 while shooting 69% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.
He previously competed for the Canadian under-16 national team that earned a silver medal at the FIBA under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. Davis also competed for the club team Uplay Canada.
“Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position,” Huggins said. “He’s a very efficient penetrator with the ball.”
Harris, a 6-7, 210-pound forward from Canton, Ohio, attends Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland. As a junior, he averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks, helping lead his team to a 17-5 record and the Ohio Division IV state semifinals. He earned a spot on the Northeast Lakes All-District Division IV first team.
“Josiah [Harris] is a very versatile big who is capable of playing the three or four positions because of his size and his ability to make shots,” Huggins said.
BACKYARD BRAWL SOLD OUT: The WVU ticket office has announced that the men’s basketball game Friday against Pitt at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.
All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the Gold Rush against the Panthers in the 188th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
WVU SOCCER: The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team opens postseason play by taking on Georgia State in the 2021 Mid-American Conference tournament semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at the NIU Soccer & Track and Field Complex in DeKalb, Illinois.
Thursday marks the third meeting between the Mountaineers (11-2-4, 4-1-1 MAC) and third-seeded Panthers (11-5, 3-3 MAC), including the second this season. WVU earned a 2-1 win over GSU on Oct. 28, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU leads the all-time series against Georgia State 2-0.
The Mountaineers enter the MAC championship for the first time since winning the title in 2019 and earning the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.