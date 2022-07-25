Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Purdue Texas Basketball

Zach Edey (15) is Purdue’s top returning scorer for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia is scheduled to play the Boilermakers on Nov. 24 in the Phil Knight Legacy eight-team event in Portland, Oregon.

 AP photo

West Virginia men’s basketball will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Portland, Oregon.

WVU’s second-round contest will take place Friday, Nov. 25 against either Portland State or Gonzaga. Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier are in the other half of the bracket in the eight-team event.

Grant Traylor is HD Media's regional sports editor. He can be reached at 304-526-2773 or gtraylor@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags