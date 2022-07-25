West Virginia men’s basketball will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Portland, Oregon.
WVU’s second-round contest will take place Friday, Nov. 25 against either Portland State or Gonzaga. Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier are in the other half of the bracket in the eight-team event.
The 2022 Phil Knight Legacy will be played at three facilities in Portland — Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum — over Thanksgiving weekend.
Each team in the Phil Knight Legacy men’s bracket will play its Thursday game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (VMC) and its Friday game at Moda Center, both of which are located on the Rose Quarter campus. On Sunday, the championship game will be at Moda Center, while the third-place game at VMC and fifth- and seventh-place games at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.
WVU is 1-7 all-time vs. Purdue, the most recent result being a 73-70 loss on Dec. 22, 2013.
All Phil Knight Legacy games will be televised on ESPN/ABC networks, including the men’s championship games — live from the Moda Center on Nov. 27.
