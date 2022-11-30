Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season without much trouble, posting an 89-58 victory Wednesday over North Carolina Central at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers (5-1) fell in its final game of the Cancun Challenge to a top-25 N.C. State team 78-40 Nov. 25 in Cancun, Mexico, but came out hot in the first quarter against the Eagles (2-6) and cruised to victory.