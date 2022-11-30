MORGANTOWN - The West Virginia women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season without much trouble, posting an 89-58 victory Wednesday over North Carolina Central at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (5-1) fell in its final game of the Cancun Challenge to a top-25 N.C. State team 78-40 Nov. 25 in Cancun, Mexico, but came out hot in the first quarter against the Eagles (2-6) and cruised to victory.
“Overall, I thought really good effort for our team and an opportunity we proved that we can make shots,” WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We saw the ball go in the basket and we have a team that I think certainly has the ability to do that more often than we had. That was really good for us to see.”
The Mountaineers pulled ahead early, turning defense into offense by forcing six turnovers in the opening frame to score eight of its points on the way to a 25-16 advantage. WVU got plenty of high-percentage shots in the period, made its way to the free throw line - it went 9-of-11 from the charity stripe in the first - and saw makes at a higher click than it did in Friday’s loss and through much of the opening portion of the season.
WVU shot under 38% from the field and under 22% from beyond the arc through its first five games.
“We hit shots,” said WVU fifth-year guard Madisen Smith, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “We hit shots at a higher percentage than we had in the last few games and that’s due to us working in the gym, getting up extra shots and playing good defense and just letting the offense come to us and knocking down shots.”
From there, the rout was on.
The Mountaineers took a 43-27 lead into halftime and closed the third quarter by scoring 17 of the final 19 points to lead 66-37 heading to the fourth, where they cruised to close out the 89-58 win.
WVU finished the game shooting 54% from the field and 48% from 3-point range, and the Mountaineers scored 26 points off 26 forced turnovers. Behind Smith’s 20 points were Jayla Hemingway with 15, Savannah Samuel with 12 and DAnni Nichols with 10.
“We just wanted to be able to finish plays on defense and finish plays on offense as well,” Hemingway said. “Going to the boards and getting good shots on offense was also really important and making sure that everybody was moving when they didn’t have the ball and being able to create offense without having the ball in your hands.”
The Mountaineers did turn the ball over 23 times in the win, however.
“I think we showed tonight again who we are in terms of when we get better in one area, it doesn’t reflect in another area,” Plitzuweit said. “We’ve been really good at taking care of the basketball, but not really good at hitting shots. Today we hit shots but we weren’t very good at taking care of the basketball.
“We’ve got to continue to keep putting things together and that’s going to be important for us, but that’s not unexpected, really, at this point in time because we’re focused on one area and then something else is an area we’ve got to get better at again at that point in time.”
Tippy Robertson led NC Central with 12 points and Kira Lowery had 11 points. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Chicago State on Saturday for its next game.
WVU will return to the Coliseum on Saturday to face Delaware State at 2 p.m.