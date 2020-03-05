The West Virginia University women’s basketball team staved off a comeback from Texas Tech and took a 71-69 win Wednesday at Lubbock.
Kysre Gondrezick led WVU (17-11, 7-10 Big 12) with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists while Tynice Martin had 16 points, Kari Niblack scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, and Esmery Martinez finished with eight points, 16 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
For the Red Raiders (17-11, 6-11) Brittany Brewer got a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds and also recorded six blocks, with Chrislyn Carr scoring 17 points and Andrayah Adams scoring 15.
The Mountaineers wrap up their regular season Saturday at home against TCU.