A 24-5 run from Kansas State to close out the second half was the difference as the Wildcats came back to hand the WVU women’s basketball team its seventh loss in its last eight games by a 56-55 final Tuesday night in Morgantown.
Tynice Martin and Kari Niblack each had 12 points and seven rebounds to pace WVU (14-8, 4-7), while Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 points with four assists. Ayoka Lee had 15 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for Kansas State (11-11, 5-6), while Angela Harris led all scorers with 18 points and Peyton Williams finished with 14 points.
WVU led 50-32 with 7:08 to go, but then missed its next eight shots, a 6:20 stretch in which Kansas State went 8 for 11, coming back and taking the lead with 49 seconds left. Martin broke the drought with a 3-pointer to give West Virginia the lead back, but a layup and free throw from Lee gave the Wildcats the lead back with 22 seconds left.
After a pair of free throws from Williams with three seconds left West Virginia, down 56-53, had one more shot to get the game back. It went to Gondrezick, whose 3 was tipped by Christianna Carr, and while Blessing Ejiofor was able to hit a jumper before the buzzer, it wasn’t enough to salvage the game for the Mountaineers.