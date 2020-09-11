The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Iowa State Friday evening at the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa.
Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and Alina Stahl each provided a goal for the Mountaineers (1-0, 1-0 Big 12), while the WVU defense held the Cyclones to just two shots on goals.
Isabella Sibley tallied an assist, setting Ferrer-vanGinkel in just the 13th minute, while Aaliyah Scott assisted on Stahl’s insurance goal in the 84th minute.
West Virginia keeper Maddie Murphy made two stops in goal.
WVU hosts Kansas State in its home opener Friday.