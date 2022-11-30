Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington, behind, breaks up a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
WVU receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton picks up yardage after a catch against Virginia Tech.
KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com
Bryce Ford-Wheaton has decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
“I came to WVU in 2018 eager to continue the family tradition of suiting up for the old gold and blue,” Ford-Wheaton wrote in part in the announcement. “I was aware that I had big shoes to fill, but, of course, I was up for the challenge.
“Through my years at WVU, I’ve crossed paths with many different coaches who have taught me valuable lessons on the field and off, that have developed me into a better player and more importantly, a better person.”
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Fuquay-Varina, N.C., native led the Mountaineers with 653 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions this fall as a redshirt junior.
He entered the season having played in 34 career games with 20 starts and was a Preseason All-Big 12 Conference First Team selection from Athlon Sports, after receiving honorable mention status from the league’s coaches in 2021. That season, Ford-Wheaton had 42 catches for 575 yards and three scores. In 2020, Ford-Wheaton posed 416 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions, and in 2019, after redshirting the year prior, he had 12 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
Ford-Wheaton was a third-generation Mountaineer – his grandfather Garrett Ford Sr. and uncle Garrett Ford Jr. were standout running backs at WVU, and his grandfather also worked in athletics administration at the university.
"To my teammates: There were times we were on top of the mountain, as well as times we've been at rock bottom," Ford-Wheaton wrote. " ... The one thing that stayed constant was our love and support for each other. Y'all will always be my brothers. #mob
"Last by not least, to Mountaineer Nation: Thank you for your unwavering support over these last five years. Suiting up on Saturdays knowing that I was representing 1.8 of the most loyal fans in college sports was nothing short of a blessing. ... Once a Mountaineer, always a Mountaineer."
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City.