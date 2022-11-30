Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.

“I came to WVU in 2018 eager to continue the family tradition of suiting up for the old gold and blue,” Ford-Wheaton wrote in part in the announcement. “I was aware that I had big shoes to fill, but, of course, I was up for the challenge.

