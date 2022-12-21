Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — The early signing period for the Class of 2023 started Wednesday. Here’s a look at who West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has signed so far.

Josiah Jackson/CB/Fairfield HS/Fairfield, Ohio: Jackson is a three-star cornerback who stands 6 feet, 175 pounds. He committed to the Mountaineers in March before twin brother Jordan. Jackson was an OHSAA Division I All-State first-team selection, and was selected to play in the 2023 US Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas. He had 35 tackles this fall, with 2.5 for loss, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and touchdown. On3 ranks him the No. 5 recruit in the class from Ohio and the 20th best nationally at the position.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.