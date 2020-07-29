HUNTINGTON — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s decision to stay in league for all but one football contest in 2020 has a direct impact on the Mountain State’s two Division I programs.
Both Marshall and West Virginia had marquee games affected when the ACC announced a scheduling model that made Notre Dame a league member for 2020 under an 11-game format, including 10 league games and one non-conference game.
Per the ACC release, all non-conference games involving its league members must happen at the home site of the ACC team. WVU was scheduled to face Florida State in Atlanta on Sept. 5 and Marshall was supposed to host Pittsburgh on Sept. 12.
If FSU gets just one non-conference game, it likely will try to keep its annual rivalry game with Florida on the books. Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan told several outlets last week that if WVU-FSU can’t happen, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff could move Virginia out of its game against Georgia and into a game against the Mountaineers.
The ACC’s edict that non-conference games must happen in the conference team’s home state eliminated that possibility. Stokan said Wednesday night that he and his group were “disappointed” in losing FSU, Virginia and North Carolina. UNC was supposed to play Auburn.
“We certainly understand the ACC is doing what they feel is in the best interest of the conference and the health of their teams, staff and student athletes, and, as partners, we support them in that decision,” he said. “We still look forward to hosting two top 10 teams in our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
WVU athletic department officials could not be reached for comment on the possible changes to the Mountaineers’ football schedule. If West Virginia loses the game in Atlanta, it would be the second major blow to the Mountaineers’ non-conference schedule.
The Big Ten’s earlier announcement that its fall sports would play a conference-only slate eliminated WVU’s Sept. 19 home game against Maryland.
As of now, the only non-conference game still on the books for West Virginia is its Sept. 12 home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick has stated previously that there is a $1 million buyout associated with Marshall’s Sept. 12 home date with Pitt, should the Panthers not make the trip to Huntington.
When reached by phone on Wednesday, however, Hamrick said he would not comment on any plans in regard to the contest because he had not yet heard from Pitt on the matter.
“At this point, it’s premature for me to make any comment,” Hamrick said.
Hamrick did say that he is committed to a 12-game slate for the Herd, no matter the outcome of the Pitt game. Obviously, future conference considerations could change that, but that is his focus.
“At this time, our plans are to play a 12-game schedule, yes,” Hamrick said.
Early on Wednesday, it was expected the ACC may wait to make a decision on the matter after the next NCAA Board of Governors meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 4. However, the inclusion of Notre Dame into the conference landscape allowed the league the flexibility to go away from a proposed scheduling co-op between the ACC, the SEC and the Big 12.