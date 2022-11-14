Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

1114 Rob Alsop at podium front

Rob Alsop addresses the media Monday afternoon after he was named WVU's interim director of athletics.

 GREG HUNTER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a "dream job" at West Virginia University.

The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of WVU President E. Gordon Gee's office.