HugBGDebut

WVU basketball coach addresses the crowd at the Coliseum during the Blue-Gold Debut Friday night in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned out to be no normal game, the Mountaineers scoring in every way imaginable save for a safety, the 43-40 result was no normal victory.

Over the past few years, there has been far too little to rejoice in athletically in Morgantown or around the state if you are a fan of West Virginia, and the start to this football season seemed to be leading down another difficult path.

