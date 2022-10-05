Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned honorable mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Tags