Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes that when Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 and the four expansion teams join, the league well may be stronger than ever in basketball and hinted that more expansion may be on the way in the future.
Bowlsby was speaking at Big 12 men’s basketball Media Day Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, addressing the idea that the two stalwart football programs leaving the league would not signify its demise when replaced by BYU in 2023 and then Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida by the 2025 season at the latest.
Asked if he thought the Big 12, considered perhaps the best basketball conference in the country now, could be better, he answered quickly and directly.
“That’s arguable,” Bowlsby said. “Nobody has a better basketball tradition than Cincinnati. BYU has a tradition of playing in the Top 25 and doing it out of a relatively mid-major league. I think Houston, their strength is self-evident. They were in the Final Four last year. And UCF has had good teams as well.
“You don’t ever replace truly an Oklahoma or Texas but in the sport of basketball I don’t think there’s any question we don’t fall off much and we may gain.”
If things go as anticipated, the Big 12 may wind up playing with all 14 teams for a short period of time as Bowlsby insists it is going to hold Texas and Oklahoma to their contracts which run through 2025. He does admit that the duo could find a way to buy those contracts out early.
“I think we’ll have to play in divisions at that point,” Bowlsby said. “For a while we’ll be 14 members. Texas and Oklahoma have made the statements publicly that they will be with us through June 30, 2025. Until we see anything to the contrary, that’s what we are going to presume.”
When Oklahoma and Texas leave, giving the Big 12 a conference with 12 members, Bowlsby admits that further expansion could jump to the front burner.
“We play with 14 for a while and then fall back to 12 and will reassess at that point,” he said. “That could entail looking at targets of opportunity for additional expansion. It could entail a strategy to get larger, but I feel very good about the 12 we will have. I think these four schools bring remarkable strength to the Big 12 and we’re already pretty strong.”
Since the decision was made public that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving, there has been growing concern about how the conference — and, of course, West Virginia —would fare financially when media rights come up again.
Bowlsby wasn’t making any predictions.
“We will go to the market with that when the time comes. With live content, nobody knows what it’s worth until somebody agrees to pay you for it,” Bowlsby said. “To forecast what it might be worth is really a fool’s errand because it’s worth only what they will pay for it.
“We think we will continue to play at a very high level. I think our content is high quality and we will be in three different time zones in a fairly significant manner and I’m very bullish about the value of the conference going forward.
“We’re on ESPN+ and streaming has become a bigger and bigger part of televising college athletics. I think that migration is going to continue. How you model in the marketplace is really dependent on how many suitors there are and who is going to compete for the content.”