Best Virginia’s players had seen how favored teams struggled at times early in The Basketball Tournament en route to upset losses.
The West Virginia Region’s top-seed was not about to let that happen – especially with what was at stake.
Best Virginia jumped out to a lead and put the game away in the third quarter to earn a 75-45 win over Virginia Dream on Sunday night at Charleston Convocation and Convention Center.
“The first half was a little uncomfortable for us, but I think the guys did a really good job in the second half,” Best Virginia coach James Long said. “I think they scored six points in the third quarter. That’s going to be our identity and, if we want to win games in this thing, what we’re going to need to do. I thought everybody did a really good job.”
The win leads to a Mountain State matchup at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night with the state’s two universities represented when Best Virginia takes on Herd That – Marshall’s alumni team – in a battle to see who will advance for the chance at $1 million.
Best Virginia put the game to bed after halftime, scoring the first 12 points of the second half in a quarter in which they out-scored Virginia Dream, 25-6, to take control.
The key for Best Virginia was making adjustments at halftime and doing a better job of keeping Virginia Dream off the glass after a first half in which Virginia Dream grabbed several offensive rebounds and scrapped their way to staying within two possessions.
“To me, they were more physical than us,” Best Virginia’s John Flowers said. “They brought it to us and they killed us on the glass in the first half. I think they got 13 offensive rebounds in the first half. We just weren’t doing the simple things like bouncing out and going to get the rebound. We’ve got to get back to the fundamentals of the game. We talked about it at halftime. That was a big thing.”
Depth was critical for Best Virginia in the second half as the transition attack kept coming after defensive stops and Virginia Dream wore down.
Long said the team has 10 players who can all contribute, which is a blessing, but it also makes it difficult to see which lineups are working best. The key is for players to buy in and accept their roles.
“It’s tough. We’ve got 10 people in there and they can all play,” Long said. “That’s the hardest part of this whole situation and what we were telling them at halftime. Just for clarity, from a coaching perspective to the players, we were like, ‘Guys, this is our first time coaching all you guys. You guys have never played together.’…You have 10 guys that all play professional basketball who are chasing $1 million. People are going to get upset. You know that as a coach going in.
Best Virginia placed four players in double-figures with Jermaine Haley and Jamel Morris each scoring 11 points while Flowers added 10.
With the first game now behind them, Best Virginia looked ahead to its next matchup with Herd That – a TBT matchup that has been anticipated for a long time.
In 2020, the two teams were scheduled to meet in the first round in “The Bubble” but COVID_19 issues within Best Virginia’s team forced them out of the tournament.
Last year, the teams were again slotted in the same bracket and expected to meet, but Team 23 surprised everyone, topping Herd That on a last-second shot before also beating Best Virginia in a run to the championship game.
Now, the battle is solidified for 8 p.m. Tuesday night. If Sunday night’s crowd was any indication, Charleson Coliseum should feature a live atmosphere.
“Good things come to those who wait,” Jones said. “We’ve waited a long time and I’m sure they have as well. It’s here now.”