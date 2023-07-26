WHEELING -- Jon Elmore had two things on his mind at the end of Herd That’s postgame news conference after defeating Zoo Crew 86-71 on Tuesday in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional at WesBanco Arena.
“Redemption, man,” the veteran from Marshall’s alumni team said after his 13-point, six-assist performance in the win over the Pitt alumni squad. “Revenge, redemption.”
Herd That is now set for a 7 p.m. second-round TBT game in Wheeling against Best Virginia, after being ousted from the 2022 tournament by the West Virginia University alumni team.
Best Virginia connected on 11 of 23 3-pointers and used a 21-2 second-quarter run to pull away for an 89-79 victory over Herd That in the second round last year at the Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,547 fans.
Herd That will try to turn the tables this year in Wheeling with the expectation of another raucous environment.
“They kind of partied on us, handled us a little bit last year,” Elmore said. “They’re a good team. They’ve got vets; they’ve got new guys to kind of revamp the roster. It’s going to be a loud environment, but revenge is on our mind and we’ll see what happens.”
Best Virginia is the regional host and the top seed in Wheeling, but had to survive a scare in a first-round game against Dubois Dream. The former Mountaineers couldn’t connect on a potential game-ending possession during the TBT’s signature Elam Ending while trailing 68-67 with the target score set at 70, but got a stop at the other end and a game-ending 3-pointer from Erik Stevenson on the second opportunity to win.
The WVU alumni team struggled to find separation from Dubois Dream despite a 22-point, 12-rebound performance from Kevin Jones and a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds from Stevenson, in part because of 16 turnovers, including 10 in the first half. Neither team led by double digits in the first-round contest.
“I just think it’s them figuring each other out,” Best Virginia coach James Long said. “I’ve never been big on harping about turnovers because if I’m like, ‘Hey, stop turning the ball over,’ they’re just going to turn it over. I just think it’s figuring each other out.
“All you’re trying to do in TBT is get better. First half to second half and now. Someone asked me about the nerves -- are you nervous that you could play Herd That or are you nervous and do you need to make the regional final? I tell people all the time it’s the first game. You don’t know the other team, you don’t know your team and it’s just figuring it out. That’s to be expected, man. I know we’ve got a bunch of basketball players.”
Herd That had a different experience Tuesday.
The Marshall alumni team scored the first 13 points of the game, pushed the lead as high as 16 in the third quarter and never trailed Zoo Crew to advance to the second round. Rob Gray -- a standout collegiately at Houston -- led the Herd That with 27 points, while Elmore and Derek Cooke Jr. each had 13 and JaCorey Williams had 11.
“Herd That -- very good,” Long said. “They’ve added a couple pieces that change it. They have a lot. I’d say talent-wise, they’re as good as anyone in this region. That’s not even an argument.
"Rob Gray won a EuroCup with Monaco. Jon Elmore is incredible, as we all know. JaCorey Williams averaged 18 and eight in the first league in Italy. [James] Kelly was a problem last year. You’ve got JP Tokoto playing for Tel Aviv. They have a team, man.”
While their alumni teams met just last year, WVU and Marshall haven’t played since the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament in San Diego -- a 94-71 Mountaineer win. The last regular-season meeting came in 2015 in Charleston. WVU leads the series between the two universities 34-11.
Most around the Mountain State are familiar with the styles each university has brought in recent history -- Marshall’s fun, up-tempo play under Dan D’Antoni and WVU’s tough defense during most of Bob Huggins’ tenure -- but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s what the two alumni teams will bring in Thursday’s second-round game.
“West Virginia always preaches that toughness, grit and grind-out games, win ugly, whatever it takes,” Elmore said. “We’ve got the offense, but this year I think we might even be a little bit better on defense.
“There are those two college styles, but guys are one year removed from college, or 10, 15 years removed from college, so system-wise and style-wise, guys are a lot different than what you’re used to seeing at the college level. We watched them. We’re going to go back and watch the video on them, watch our game and prepare as much as possible.”
Thursday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+.