Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WHEELING -- Jon Elmore had two things on his mind at the end of Herd That’s postgame news conference after defeating Zoo Crew 86-71 on Tuesday in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional at WesBanco Arena.

“Redemption, man,” the veteran from Marshall’s alumni team said after his 13-point, six-assist performance in the win over the Pitt alumni squad. “Revenge, redemption.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.