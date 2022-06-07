Best Virginia, the team made up of mostly West Virginia University alumni along with other state basketball alumni that will be playing in The Basketball Tournament this summer in Charleston, is returning to Fairmont State University to compete against a Maryland-based team in an exhibition game ahead of its play in TBT.
The exhibition game will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Fairmont State University’s Joe Retton Arena. Tickets are on sale at bestvirginia.org and are $10 for general admission. Children 10 and under are admitted at no charge.
The team will also be hosting two skills camps for all children ages 6-13. Both camps will be at the early online rate of $60 per session at bestvirginia.org, or $75 at the door on the day of the camp.
The first camp will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at the new Mylan Park Community Center courts in Morgantown. The second will be conducted from 3-6 p.m. on July 22 at the South Charleston Community Center.
Best Virginia assistant general manager Greg Richardson said the team is looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of getting everyone together for the summer.
“Bringing guys together from all across the country can be expensive," Richardson said. "It’s why we hold these events -- to raise money, to give back to the community, and to help our expenses a little. We have sponsorship opportunities for the camps, the game, and even opportunities with the TBT. We’d love to help promote any person, business, to help us on our journey to win it for West Virginia.”
Best Virginia is one of two host teams competing in the Charleston regional of The Basketball Tournament July 24-27 at the Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at thetournament.com/westvirginia.
Best Virginia is led by general manager and player John Flowers. Kevin Jones, a founding member of the team, is picking this year’s roster.
Players confirmed for Best Virginia in this year’s TBT include Flowers, Jones, Jaysean Paige, Juwan Staten, and Jamel Morris. Spots on the rest of the roster will be announced weekly.