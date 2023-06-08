Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Big 12 Spring Meetings Football

FILE - Then-incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark listens during a news conference opening the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, July 13, 2022. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said expansion remains a focus for the conference that wrapped up its spring meetings Friday, June 2, 2023, with a record revenue distribution of $440 million to split among its 10 current schools.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

 AP photo

The Big 12 Conference announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico on Thursday, which will bring Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games to Mexico.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I'm thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the conference's first-ever international presence," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release. "Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico."

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags