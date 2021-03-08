As the Big 12 Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments approach later this week in Kansas City, Missouri, so too does the one-year anniversary of the league shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 12, 2020, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that the league’s tournaments would be canceled with the NCAA Tournament shortly following suit. Eventually spring sports were also scrapped, leading into months of speculation and uncertainty until football ultimately brought back major college athletics in the fall.
A year ago, the Big 12 tournament play-in games were held on Wednesday, March 11, but before quarterfinals could start on Thursday, March 12, Bowlsby was in front of the media announcing that play would halt.
On Monday morning, Bowlsby fielded questions from the media. Even with a year’s worth of time and reflection between then and now, he still struggled to find the correct encompassing words to sum up the feeling of the time.
“It was kind of surreal,” Bowlsby said. “I recall sitting at that press conference and it was a little bit of an out-of-body experience. You just don’t feel like that’s the sort of thing you’re going to get in front of the media and say yeah, we’re serious, we’re not playing. And it’s been an adventure since then.”
That adventure has taken the league through two seasons worth of sports that, despite limited crowd attendance, scheduling fluidity and the occasional rash of positive tests, have been successful in the fact that they were seen through from beginning to end.
“Parts of it seem like a year and parts of it seems like 10 year ago,” Bowlsby said. “I think patience has been a significant virtue as we’ve gone through this. Last July, I couldn’t have told you to save my life whether we were going to be playing two months later in the football season and, if so, what structure it would be following.
“To say that this was a challenging year would be an understatement, and I’m sure that’s true for all of you as it is for us. There were just so many things that were unanticipated and unprecedented that were sort of constant reminders that we really aren’t in anything that resembles a normal situation. Having said that, I think we are doing what we hoped to be able to do last summer, and that is finding ways to coexist with the virus and to continue to do some of the things that we have become accustomed to. College athletics is certainly one of those.
“It has not been easy, there’ve been a lot of moving parts. We’ve relied on the best advice of doctors and scientists ... there’s no other way to describe all of it. It was a very difficult slog and it was difficult for students and athletes and coaches and support staff members, and we had some situations we had to deal with and the schools did a good job of dealing with those.”
But as valiant as the fight has been against the coronavirus, it is also still ongoing, and never may that battle be more important than in a tournament situation. And while the effort of the league has been satisfactory so far, Bowlsby said it will continue to be on guard this week in Kansas City.
“We’ve got all the women’s teams staying at one hotel and all the men’s teams staying at another hotel, they’ll all be tested every day,” Bowlsby said. “Beyond that they’ll be taking meals in the hotels, they won’t be going out to restaurants and that sort of thing without special arrangements, and so I think you’ll see masks still being worn and you’ll see distance between chairs on benches and there will be an effort to keep the tier-one security people separated from those that are in tier two.
“There are some things that are very different than previous years, but most of it is consistent with what we’ve been doing throughout the year.”
Aside from helping orchestrate the direction of one of the biggest conferences in the country, Bowlsby, like any normal fan, is also looking forward to seeing how things play out on the court this week and next week, when the NCAA tournaments begin.
On the men’s side, the Big 12 has loomed as one of the two best conferences (along with the Big Ten), and that hasn’t been lost on Bowlsby. He believes the league is set up for a strong run through the end of the college basketball season.
“We’ve had teams ranked near the very top throughout the entire year, we’ve had teams that have had undergo the labors of Hercules to win games,” Bowlsby said. “I was looking up the standings a couple weeks ago, we had two teams that were 7-7 or 7-8 and I wouldn’t have wanted to draw either of them in the NCAA Tournament. I do think our league top to bottom has been tremendous this year and we have people that have six, seven, eight losses that haven’t lost to anybody out of the top 25. I’m anxious to see how we play in the postseason because I think our tournaments will be every bit as good as the games we had in the course of the regular season. We didn’t get a lot of nonconference games in, so I’m anxious to see how our teams play against some outside competition.”