Big 12 football teams will head back to campus June 15 for voluntary workouts, the start of a staggered return for all sports in the conference.
The conference announced Friday night that football will lead the way back from NCAA-imposed restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic that erased the spring sports season. The NCAA Division I Council voted earlier this week that football and men’s and women’s basketball teams could return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. The council voted Friday to extend that to all sports
Yet in the Big 12, not every team will come stampeding back to their respective campuses on the same day, and none are arriving June 1. After football teams arrive June 15, the rest of the fall sports — volleyball, soccer and cross country — will be able to head back on July 1.
The rest of each athletic program’s sports can come back on July 15.
“This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities,” the Big 12 release stated. “Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.”
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said Wednesday that the conference was looking at a June 15 return despite the NCAA council’s vote that teams could return earlier.