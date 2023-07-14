ARLINGTON, Texas -- Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference has a plan for expansion, before skirting around the topic Wednesday on the first day of the league’s football media days at AT&T Stadium.
“Relative to expansion, I said coming out of our spring business meetings at the Greenbrier that we have a plan, and we have a plan for expansion, and I'm not going to really address it today,” Yormark said. “You can ask me, but I'm not really going to address it. We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later.”
The media days served as a celebration of the four new members of the Big 12 -- BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati -- as well as the start of the farewell tour for longtime members Texas and Oklahoma, who will join the SEC in 2024.
It puts the league at 14 members for the upcoming season, but back down to 12 starting in the summer of 2024.
“The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible, and if we stay at 12, we're perfectly fine with that," Yormark said. "If the opportunity presents itself where there's something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we're certainly going to pursue it.”
Yormark, entering his second season as commissioner, clarified a frequent phrase he uses -- that the Big 12 is “open for business” -- and that it does not only pertain to expanding the Big 12. He said that means the league will “explore every and all possibility to grow revenue, to diversify our conference, and to do things that hadn't been done before,” and claims the league did that in his first year in charge.
The Big 12 will lose arguably its two biggest brands with the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, and while admitting “they have a great identity,” “they’re national brands” and “they’re a big part of the history of the conference,” Yormark said the conference “is bigger than any two schools.”
“We're in a great place,” Yormark said. “There's never been a better time than right now to be involved with this conference, and I'm excited about our future.”
In regard to expansion, Yormark said he believes there’s strength in numbers, but the league is “not chasing a number.” If a new school creates value for the current membership, the Big 12 would pursue it, Yormark said. That could include both current Power Five and current non-Power Five programs.
The commissioner said the addition of BYU -- a school in a new time zone -- is “great” for the Big 12 and that the league is the only one in the FBS in three times zones. But Yormark said “there’s nothing on the board” and reiterated the league will “explore all options” when asked about adding another team to the western front.
Prior to July 1, West Virginia was the only Big 12 team in the Eastern time zone, while the other nine were in the Central time zone. The additions of UCF and Cincinnati add two more in the same time zone as the Mountaineers.
WVU athletic director Wren Baker believes the addition of those two will benefit the Mountaineers, and echoed the attitude welcoming new members if it would benefit the conference.
"When you look at western expansion, one of our biggest concerns is geography, but if we take football and basketball out for a second because they charter and that kind of stuff, our other teams, we really need to look at some geographic scheduling," he said. "You get to 14, 16 teams, you can do that. You don’t need to fly over Iowa State on your way to BYU with a women’s soccer team.
"For us, we’re for any kind of expansion that stabilizes and helps the conference grow its footprint and grows our revenues, but we also want to be very careful that we’re not making the geography an even bigger issue."
With the Sooners and Longhorns heading to the SEC, as well as other major moves in conference realignment, like USC and UCLA soon going to the Big Ten, there is some belief in college sports there’s a separation being created at the top of the Power Five conferences, with the Big 12, Pac 12 and ACC falling behind.
“From my perspective, and I've said this before, I'm not really competing with the other Power Five conferences,” Yormark said. “I want the Big 12 to be the best version of ourselves. If we can do that, we're in a great place.
“It's not about ranking us within the Power Five, but I can tell you this: There's been no better time to be a part of the Big 12 than right now. This thing is going to grow. It's going to move forward in a positive way. I'm really excited about our future.”