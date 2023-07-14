Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Media Days Football

Big 12 mascots and cheerleaders pose for a group photo at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 AP photo

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference has a plan for expansion, before skirting around the topic Wednesday on the first day of the league’s football media days at AT&T Stadium.

“Relative to expansion, I said coming out of our spring business meetings at the Greenbrier that we have a plan, and we have a plan for expansion, and I'm not going to really address it today,” Yormark said. “You can ask me, but I'm not really going to address it. We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.