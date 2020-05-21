While the NCAA Division I Council gave the greenlight for on-campus voluntary workouts to resume June 1, one Big 12 athletic director said not to expect that conference’s programs to return until a couple of weeks later.
In an interview on the university athletic department’s website, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor said the Big 12 is looking at a a return around June 15. The Division I Council did not extend the moratorium on on-campus voluntary activities — set until May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic — so football and men’s and women’s basketball teams are allowed to return June 1.
Not so fast in the Big 12, Taylor said.
“We’ve been telling our coaches and our athletes that it probably wasn’t going to be June 1, at least in meetings we’ve had,” Taylor said. “And our presidents and chancellors in the Big 12 really are going to be the final decision-makers, so even though they’ve come out with June 1, we still have some work to do.”
He also said he heard through conversations between ADs and other conference commissioners that both the SEC and Pac-12 also will go with a June 15 start date. The Big Ten, he said, would go June 1.
“A lot of confusion, and a little surprising,” Taylor said, “but I think we’re going to be looking at a June 15 return.”
West Virginia University’s athletic department declined comment Wednesday about the eventual return to voluntary activities, but university President Gordon Gee said on the “Statewide Sportsline” radio show that he could support a June 15 return. He also said that there is a “near consensus” among Big 12 schools that they will open and play football in the fall, while sticking to health guidelines.