ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Big 12 Conference is exploring the possibility of playing more midweek football games, Commissioner Brett Yormark said during the league’s football media days at AT&T Stadium last Wednesday.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown says he’s a fan, as long as teams and the league can make it work.
“What happens when you play a midweek game is, you’re only competing against maybe one other game,” the Mountaineers’ fifth-year coach said. “The NFL’s moved where they’re on streaming, so a lot of people don’t have access to that.
"I think Commissioner Yormark is an innovator in a lot of ways, and I am totally in line with his belief that Thursday, Friday, four different time zones on Saturday can really add to the exposure of the league, and it really helps the schools if they’re playing that because then all eyes are on them.”
Brown said the location of Milan Puskar Stadium next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is “something that really complicates hosting those games" in Morgantown.
But still, the Mountaineers are no stranger to playing outside of the traditional Saturday time slot.
Last season, WVU played three games on Thursday nights -- the season opener against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, a Sept. 22 contest at Virginia Tech and an Oct. 13 home game against Baylor. The Mountaineers claimed victories over the Hokies and Bears.
The Mountaineers played two regular-season midweek games prior to last season during Brown’s tenure -- at Baylor on a Thursday night in 2019 and at TCU on a Friday night later that season.
“We played three midweek games last year, and if you go back and look at the TV ratings on all three of those games, they’re extremely high,” Brown said.
WVU’s only midweek regular-season game on the schedule this fall is a Thursday, Oct. 12 showing against Houston and former Mountaineer coach Dana Holgorsen at TDECU Stadium in Houston.
The topic arose when Yormark was asked at his opening news conference about the league’s new television deal with ESPN and Fox that'll run through the 2031 season, when he mentioned the league will explore playing more of those games.
When deciding whether to add more of the midweek contests to the schedule moving forward, the commissioner said it comes down to a variety of factors and is discussed with the league’s athletic directors.
“We don't do anything without the input and the sign-off from our ADs and our board,” Yormark said. “I will tell you that it's very hot during the summer months, especially in the fall, so playing on a Friday night versus a Saturday morning does have its benefits.
“When you think about the tonnage of college football on air on a Saturday, it provides a lot of opportunity for us to kind of build our profile on a Friday night. But there's a lot that goes into that decision. ... It's not just about visibility, it's all about the fans and what's right for our schools and their campuses. All that is part of the consideration set in how we move forward.”
Big 12 teams played in seven regular-season non-Saturday games last season. The only one between two league teams, besides WVU’s game against Baylor, was Texas’ 38-27 win over Baylor in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 25.
Nine games involving Big 12 teams are scheduled away from Saturdays this fall, including the Mountaineers' game at Houston.
WVU athletic director Wren Baker said the main concern with midweek games comes with the amount of rest between games, especially if it’s a midweek road game, and he said the conference usually schedules open weeks around those contests.
“It’s really your home games, and I don’t anticipate it being a huge volume of home games,” Baker said. “I anticipate it being some years none, some years maybe one, but I don’t think you’re going to have two or three midweek home games on the schedule.
“It is problematic, it is not as good for the fans and the game-day experience, but if it helps you grow your brand, put your profile on the national level in a great time slot on linear, especially if you can be on ESPN 1, it’s just an opportunity to more heavily grow the brand and the awareness and those kind of things.
“As long as it’s the exception and not the rule, I think we can accommodate it.”
Some other coaches who spoke Wednesday and Thursday in Arlington echoed their willingness to play on non-traditional days if it’s a benefit to their program, and they also stated their confidence in the forward-thinking Yormark.
“There's so many things for people to do. [But] whether it's a Thursday, a Friday or a Saturday, if you put a really good product out there, people are going to come watch you play,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “But no, I think the more people and more audiences we can touch, and if that's a Thursday, if that's a Friday, whenever that is, I know that we're all willing to do it to help out the conference.”